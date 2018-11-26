Kadeejeen: The World in a Bangkok Neighborhood

237 ซอย กุฎีจีน 7 Thetsaban Sai 1 Rd, Khwaeng Wat Kanlaya, Khet Thon Buri, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand

Five generations of the Thanusingha family have run this bakery, and they still adhere to a 200-year-old recipe. Their specialty: khanom farang kuti jin—a Portuguese cake made of wheat flower, sugar, and egg that they prepare in custom ovens. The cake is simple in both presentation and flavor, but decorated with intention: raisins and dried melon on the top respectively symbolize meaning and peacefulness, according to Chinese tradition. It’s a fitting treat for the multicultural neighborhood of Kadeejeen.