Kadeejeen: The World in a Bangkok Neighborhood
In the center of Bangkok lies a .6-square-mile ecosystem that represents a greater global whole: the community of Kadeejeen. Over the centuries, Thai residents mingled here with Chinese, Muslim, and Portuguese citizens. Together, they fended off foreign invasions and conducted trade. It’s now nearly equally divided across religions; 2000 Christians live in Kadeejeen alongside 1500 Buddhists and 1500 Muslims. Exploring its tightly wound alleyways reveals multicultural harmony and inspires hope.
237 ซอย กุฎีจีน 7 Thetsaban Sai 1 Rd, Khwaeng Wat Kanlaya, Khet Thon Buri, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600, Thailand
Five generations of the Thanusingha family have run this bakery, and they still adhere to a 200-year-old recipe. Their specialty: khanom farang kuti jin—a Portuguese cake made of wheat flower, sugar, and egg that they prepare in custom ovens. The cake is simple in both presentation and flavor, but decorated with intention: raisins and dried melon on the top respectively symbolize meaning and peacefulness, according to Chinese tradition. It’s a fitting treat for the multicultural neighborhood of Kadeejeen.