Bangkok’s Michelin Restaurants Are Helping Those in Need During COVID-19

Natalie Bin Narkprasert’s business was in Paris. But she was locked down by COVID-19 restrictions and stuck in Thailand. Her heart was in Thailand, too—and it ached for her compatriots who were suffering in the pandemic. She thought of her own grandmother.

“She’s 94 years old, and then I really worried about her during COVID, like how is she going to cope and do things, so I just thought about all the people who are struggling during this time who might not even have a family or a home,” she said.

So she recruited a network of volunteers, including chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants like Bo.lan and 80/20, to help those in her homeland whose already modest incomes were shattered by the pandemic restrictions. Her group, COVID Thailand Aid, says it has reached more than 30,000 people in more than 100 locations with care packages and freshly cooked food.

Photo by AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit Chef Chalee Kader, left, from 100 Mahaseth, and chef Saki Hoshino from 80/20 prepare chiles for pad krapow gai, a spicy minced chicken dish, while volunteering with COVID Thailand Aid.

On a recent afternoon, the 28-year-old was front and center in the Bangkok heat, helping distribute meals in a small, low-income community beside a railway line. In bright blue T-shirts, she and her volunteers pressed boxes of spicy minced chicken and rice into the hands of residents. They also gave essential items like clothing, hand sanitizers, and face masks.

Most residents are employed as maids, street vendors, or shop assistants, and many haven’t worked for around two months.