How (and Where) to Get off the Beaten Path in Bangkok

Head to these under-the-radar neighborhoods in the Thai capital (before everyone else does).

share this article

Contrary to popular belief, all roads in the Thai capital do not lead to the heavily touristed Khao San Road. Even in the world's most-visited metropolis, it's possible to get off the common path—and taking the detour can be quite rewarding in the bustling city of Bangkok. Here are four other Bangkok neighborhoods worth getting to know. Chinatown If you have only one day in Bangkok to just wander, go here. The century-old neighborhood is a riot of sights, sounds, tastes, and smells (yes, that is freshly hacked durian singeing your nostril hairs). Gold chains, blue-and-white pottery, pirated DVDs—whatever you fancy, you’ll get more bang for your baht here than anywhere else in the city. See the 5.5-ton Golden Buddha statue at Wat Trai Mit and live crocodiles at Wat Chakrawat; photograph the vertical sea of Chinese-language signs fighting for attention on busy Yaowarat Road; and sample the fish maw soup at bustling Talat Kao market or the khanom buang (crispy Thai dessert crepes) from a street cart on Sampeng Lane.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement