The International Food Scene in Bangkok
Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
From perfect Japanese ramen to authentic Chinese cuisine, Bangkok's restaurant scene is one of Asia's most cosmopolitan, offering dishes to homesick expats and curious locals, too.
939 Rama I Rd, Rong Muang, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Ice cream breaded and fried the exact way the fried pork chop tonkatsu is done, and served in a bento set with chocolate sauce drizzled over it. You have to eat it while its hot and it's a full meal in itself as dessert. The menus are updated...
89 ถนน เยาวพานิช Khwaeng Chakkrawat, Khet Samphanthawong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
One of the longest-standing restaurants in Chinatown’s Yaowarat Road area, Tang Jai Yoo fits the template of many of the dining venues in this part of town. The decor is faded and the harsh lighting would cast a sickly glow on even the most...
991 ถนนพระราม 1 Khwaeng Pathum Wan, ปทุมวัน Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Thais are obsessed with Japanese culture and Bangkok has a significant Japanese population. It stands to reason then that the city is not short on places to slurp up the world's favorite Japanese fast food. Sterling choices are myriad but popular...
Pathum Wan, Bangkok, จังหวัด กรุงเทพมหานคร 10120, Thailand
Bangkok is a popular destination for Middle Eastern businessmen and tourists and Soi 3/1 (or Soi Arab) in the Nana stretch of the Sukhumvit drag is where they come to graze on authentic Levantine fare. Expect creamy hummus, sumac and mint-tinged...
48 Oriental Ave, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
Opened in 1879, Mandarin Oriental was Thailand’s first hotel and is still among its best, offering a touch of romance from a bygone era. The high-rise buildings are modern and blocklike from the outside, but the interior shines with elegant...
49 Phra Athit Rd, Khwaeng Chana Songkhram, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Located by the Chao Phraya River and a stone's throw from the backpacker haven of Banglamphu, Sheepshank is one of Bangkok's most appealing dining venues. Set in a former boatyard, it bills itself as a 'gastrobar' and offers a wide range of dishes...
