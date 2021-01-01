The Best Shopping in Bangkok
Muay Thai is Thailand's national sport, but shopping might be its national pastime. Bangkok has some of Thailand's best shopping, if not all of Southeast Asia. You'll find high-end designers, international brands, and Thai labels at megamalls like Siam Paragon. Or enjoy the ever-so-Thai shopping experiences of a floating market or night market. For handicrafts and and a wide range of souvenirs, stroll the thousands of stalls at Chatuchak Weekend Market.
Kamphaeng Phet 3 Rd, Khwaeng Lat Yao, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900, Thailand
714/4 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
There’s no better place in Bangkok to browse for books than Dasa Book Café. While Kinokinuya (deservedly) holds sway in the malls, this cute seller is the pick among the city’s independent book retailers. The shop itself boasts around 17,000...
306/1 ซอย ลาดพร้าว 55/2 ถนน ลาดพร้าว Wang Thonglang, Khet Wang Thonglang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10310, Thailand
All kinds of antique, art and retro items can be found in Bangkok’s huge array of vintage stores where shoppers can pick up anything from old-fashioned cameras to lovingly reproduced Thai movie posters from the 1950s and 1960s. Prime browsing...
51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Owned by Nat Siangsukon, who is better known by his DJ name Maft Sai, ZudRangMa Records is a spiritual home for Bangkok’s truly vinyl-obsessed. The store’s specialty is retro sounds from some of the world’s lesser-hyped musical hotspots with the...
Lotus Arts De Vivre, 41/21, Rama III Rd., Chongnonsi, Yannawa, Bangkok 10120, Thailand
The family-run Lotus Arts de Vivre specialises in bespoke items and one-of-a-kind objets d’art. Lotus famously sold a one-off scarab-beetle-winged parrot clutch to Michael Jackson, who gifted it to his friend Elizabeth Taylor. Their esoteric...
388 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Hugely popular with in-the-know Thais is Siam Square, something of an open-air shopping street that radiates a feeling of creativity. Here, in hole-in-the-wall boutiques and stalls by upcoming designers are tucked away down narrow lanes. Buyers...
989 Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
A purveyor of luxurious aromatherapy spa products and natural skincare, Thann is recognised as a global leader in its field. Set up in 2002, it is the most famous of the Thai spa brands; their sleek-looking candles, diffusion oils and naturally...
สุขุมวิท 11 1 155/1 Sukhumvit 11/1 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
One of the most respected tailoring operations in the Thai capital, Narin Couture counts prime ministers, ambassadors and Hollywood stars among his client list. Suits and dresses – especially cocktail or formal dresses – don’t come cheap and take...
Rama I Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Taking inspiration from a long stint in London, Disaya Sorakraikitikul burst on to the city’s fashion scene in 2004 with her lingerie line Boudoir by Disaya. Her main collection – simply known as Disaya – has expanded to include ready-to-wear and...
1 Sanam Phra, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Thais are a very superstitious bunch. This colourful market near the Chao Phraya River is where collectors, monks, taxi drivers and other people in dangerous lines of work go to pick out lucky amulets that will protect them from harm or bring them...
Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
51 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Toei Nuea, Khet Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand
Bangkok, of course, is very much its own city. But New York districts, specifically Brooklyn, are exerting a strong influence in certain quarters. These Williamsburg stylings are, for the most part, mercifully unaffected with little of the...
Soi Srinagarindra 51, Khwaeng Nong Bon, Khet Prawet, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10250, Thailand
Although no longer located in its original spot next to an old train line, Talad Rot Fai (aka "train market") retains every bit of its hipster appeal. Open at the weekends, the market sells everything from retro clothing to vintage motorcycle...
Soi Thong Lo, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Thailand
Bangkok's epicenter of style, Thong Lor features everything from swanky Italian furniture stores to designer boutiques. A characteristic feature of the thoroughfare are its glitzy mini malls. Opened in 2004, H1 started the mini mall craze. Other...
2194 Charoen Krung Rd, Khwaeng Wat Phraya Krai, Khet Bang Kho Laem, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10120, Thailand
An extensive retail selection can be found at Asiatique The Riverside. There are over 1500 boutiques housed in this huge replica warehouse complex selling souvenirs, handicrafts, jewellery and clothing, mainly from local Thai designers. With...
30/1 Charoen Krung Rd, Khwaeng Bang Rak, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
Among the most loved and respected purveyors of fine antiques and Thai art is OP Place. Built in 1908, OP Place features a plethora of art galleries and shops offering a spectrum of wares ranging from Asian handicrafts to jewellery, fabrics,...
Considered by many as Bangkok’s de facto city centre due to its location by the teeming Siam skytrain station, Siam Paragon has established itself as one of the most popular of the city’s temples of consumerism. With its easily navigable layout...
23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Khwaeng Talat Noi, Khet Samphanthawong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
An easily recognisable landmark on the riverbank, River City has been around since 1984. Although the four-storey complex houses a good range of fashion and jewellery shops as well as riverside eateries with outdoor dining terraces, it is most...
