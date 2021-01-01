Muay Thai is Thailand's national sport, but shopping might be its national pastime. Bangkok has some of Thailand's best shopping, if not all of Southeast Asia. You'll find high-end designers, international brands, and Thai labels at megamalls like Siam Paragon. Or enjoy the ever-so-Thai shopping experiences of a floating market or night market. For handicrafts and and a wide range of souvenirs, stroll the thousands of stalls at Chatuchak Weekend Market.