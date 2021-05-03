Finding Bliss on a Bangkok Motorcycle Taxi

After calling Bangkok home for more than seven years, my happy place isn’t a hole-in-the-wall noodle joint or a tucked-away temple—it’s the pleather backseat of a motorcycle taxi.

It’s six a.m. and I’m zipping through Bangkok on the back of a motorcycle taxi. The sky is still ablush, the streets lukewarm and not yet frenetic. We zoom past saffron-robed monks collecting morning alms from early risers. A blur of pushcarts hawking congee, skewered meat, garlands of jasmine and marigold. Around every corner a new smell: a potpourri of fresh garbage, charcoal smoke, and cloying wafts of Thai tea. My destination? Nowhere. In the Before Times, trips on a motorcycle taxi—locally referred to as motosai—were a daily occurrence. They’d take me to the office or the supermarket, whisking me through traffic-choked streets past tuk-tuks and taxis in gridlock. But lately, in lieu of physical meetings and with my groceries schedule reduced to a weekly mega haul, I’ve come to see these trips as a rare treat. I often take them in the early morning, mind still foggy, to start off my day on a good note. Sometimes I go late at night, ideally after a drink or two, when the ride feels like a Tron video game and I have to resist the urge to throw my hands in the air out of sheer exhilaration.

Motosais are a ubiquity in Bangkok’s cityscape. Usually congregated in makeshift shelters at the top of a soi (Thai for “side street”) or around the entrance of metro stations, they connect all corners of town for a prenegotiated handful of baht—two handfuls if you’re a farang (foreigner) like me. The drivers’ tattered nylon vests are instantly recognizable; flashes of neon orange hurtling through traffic, bearing the name of their win (a loosely defined pack of motosai drivers) in swirly Thai characters. To kill time between rides, they watch Thai soap operas on dashboard-mounted smartphones, play checkerboard games with bottle caps, and chug stubby bottles of Red Bull. Some manage a curbside snooze on their backseat. They’re the unsung heroes of the city’s social fabric, saving students from sweat-drenched shirts and office workers from missed meetings. People call upon them (increasingly through handy smartphone apps) to fetch packages and paperwork; lunch and dinner deliveries dangle in bulging bags from their handlebars. They often double as traffic controllers or security guards, with eyes on the street like real-life CCTV. And for me, languished by lockdowns and financial stress, they’ve also become a therapist of sorts.

