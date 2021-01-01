The Perfect Day in Bangkok
Collected by AFAR Editors
Thanks to Bangkok's extraordinary number of things to do and restaurants to try and photos to snap, figuring out how to spend just one day in the city can be ... overwhelming. Consider this your essential one day travel guide. From the Chao Phraya River to the Grand Palace and a shopping mall or two, you'll take tuk tuks and the train for a sampler platter of Bangkok that will have you reconsidering your decision to leave.
This major river flows through the heart ofBangkokto empty into the Gulf of Thailand. Bangkok is big and always buzzing, soa languid boat ridealong the riveris a tranquil alternative to exploring the streets. As you float along, you’ll still get a...
Na Phra Lan Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Bangkok’s most iconic site is a massive palace complex that served as the royal residence until 1925. Of its manybuildings, the one with the most architectural interest is Chakri Mahaprasat. It was designedin 1882 by British architects, in a style...
2 Sanam Chai Rd, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10200, Thailand
Wat Phra Kaew, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, is revered as the most sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand. The temple is located on the grounds of the Grand Palace at the historic center of Bangkok, and it is a highly important site to the Thai...
89 ถนน เยาวพานิช Khwaeng Chakkrawat, Khet Samphanthawong, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
One of the longest-standing restaurants in Chinatown’s Yaowarat Road area, Tang Jai Yoo fits the template of many of the dining venues in this part of town. The decor is faded and the harsh lighting would cast a sickly glow on even the most...
Soi Phiphat 2, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand
One of Thailand’s most loved dishes, som tam (green papaya salad) is ubiquitous in Bangkok, with vendors across the capital pounding together the essential components of shredded fruit, garlic, fish sauce, palm sugar, and lots and lots of...
306/1 ซอย ลาดพร้าว 55/2 ถนน ลาดพร้าว Wang Thonglang, Khet Wang Thonglang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10310, Thailand
All kinds of antique, art and retro items can be found in Bangkok’s huge array of vintage stores where shoppers can pick up anything from old-fashioned cameras to lovingly reproduced Thai movie posters from the 1950s and 1960s. Prime browsing...
Considered by many as Bangkok’s de facto city centre due to its location by the teeming Siam skytrain station, Siam Paragon has established itself as one of the most popular of the city’s temples of consumerism. With its easily navigable layout...
999 Phloen Chit Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330, Thailand
Head chef Bee Satongun and co-owner Jason Bailey, a husband-and-wife team, are dedicated to bringing back lost recipes and techniques of heirloom Thai cooking. Paste is one of Bangkok’s most exciting Thai restaurants, and the...
Soi Yi Sip Song Karakadakhom 4, Khwaeng Pom Prap, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100, Thailand
Authentic Thai elements are to the fore at Tep Bar – a new venue in the old town. Housed in an atmospheric shophouse, the bar serves potent cocktails and home infused ya dong (Thai herbal whisky), while traditional musicians provide an atmospheric...
