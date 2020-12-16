Jamaica's Greatest Outdoor Experiences
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
Jamaica is much more than just the beach. The island's great outdoors includes thick rain forest, numerous waterfalls, rivers on which the sport of rafting was born, swimming holes, and more. Jamaica's natural beauty has been the set for more than one Hollywood movie, and if you really can't drag yourself away from the beach, the bioluminescent bays offer a different form of outdoor adventure.
Save Place
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Go tubing on the White River with Ocho Rios Jamaica Tours and cool off in one of Jamaica’s most picturesque bodies of water. The jade colors of White River, dotted with fishing boats along its banks, rocks, and leafy banks, make it an...
Save Place
Whithorn, Jamaica
Aqua Nature Park, a well-maintained and verdant retreat 40 miles east of Negril, offers visitors a chance to take a dip and cool off in the Venture River. The river, which flows through a swimming hole on the property, has...
Save Place
Jamaica
Chill out from the sun at the Blue Hole Mineral Spring, a 50-foot deep turquoise natural pool sitting 20 feet below a cave opening. Jump off the cliff edge like the Jamaican divers on site, if you're feeling brave. Otherwise, head down slowly on...
Save Place
Manchioneal, Jamaica
Reach Falls is an off-the-beaten-path delight. Located up in the John Crow Mountains on Jamaica's east coast, this 30-foot jade-colored cascade tumbles into several pools in the surrounding rain forest....
Save Place
Blue Hole Road, Jamaica
You’ll more than likely gasp when you first glimpse this 180-foot-deep, jade- and sapphire-colored body of water surrounded by verdant rain forest. Though you can spot it from the road as you drive along Port Antonio's east coast, the Blue...
Save Place
Jamaica
Adventurous souls should plan on a moonlit dip in the bioluminescent Glistening Waters, also known as Luminous Lagoon. Boats leave from a marina, located an hour north of Montego Bay, on scheduled night tours. As your tour boat...
Save Place
Glenbrook, Westmoreland, Negril, Jamaica
The hike up the Mayfield River to the waterfall nicknamed the Washing Machine requires walking in the river itself at times, and at one point, swimming through a tunnel. Along the way, you'll be surrounded by lush fern trees and bamboo. You'll...
Save Place
Somerset Falls, P.O.,, Hope Bay, Jamaica
There’s no shortage of refreshing waterfalls in eastern Jamaica. But after Reach Falls, I’d say Somerset—also located on the east coast—is a close second in natural beauty. Somerset Falls’ cascades can be reached by hiking or by canoe ride along...
Save Place
Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Jamaica's most touristy site—famous for being featured in the James Bond movie Dr. No.—is also one of its most beautiful, in spite of the countless bodies that visit and attempt the climb daily, both locals and tourists. The view...
Save Place
Negril, Jamaica
A signature experience in Negril is to go on a two-hour glass-bottom boat snorkel trip, toward the cliffside or to the nearby reef around Booby Cay. Truth be told, snorkeling isn't a must if you're not up for it—but floating on a small boat...
Save Place
Blue Mountains, Jamaica
Lush sourceof the mellow, world-famous Blue Mountain coffee, Jamaica’s longest mountain range is nature at its best, seemingly a worldawayfromnearbybustling, noisy Kingston.In thesemountains 7,400 feet above sea level, the air is cool, the views—...
Save Place
Jamaica
Jamaica's interior beauty includes several botanical gardens. Shaw Park, located in Ocho Rios' surrounding hillside at up to 800 feet above sea level, is a great stop for families, with a large waterfall cascading through, gorgeous flower gardens...
Save Place
Rafting on the Martha Brae River—a float down a three-mile segment of the river on a 30-foot bamboo raft—provides a pleasant hour or so in one of Jamaica's gorgeous ecosystems. Passengers can slip into the water and swim...
Save Place
Rocklands Rd, Wiltshire, Jamaica
Bird and nature lovers will fall for the gorgeous gardens of the Rocklands Bird Sanctuary. Home to hundreds of endemic as well a migrant species of birds, you can spot Jamaica’s national bird–the Doctorbird or Red-billed Streamertail hummingbird–...
Save Place
Thatch Hill Rd, Ocho Rios, Jamaica
With a 20-foot waterfall, a deep turquoise pool, and underwater caves, the Irie Blue Hole is a special find. You’ll need to hire a guide in nearby Ocho Rios to bring you up the mountain to explore this off-the-beaten-track place, but...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25