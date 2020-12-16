Jamaica's Best Beaches
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
Jamaica's best beaches are as varied as the island is beautiful. Many of these beaches are famous and grace the glossy pages of brochures, whereas others require more work, rewarding travelers willing to search for that quiet, postcard-perfect stretch of sand. Here are our favorites, popular ones as well as insider finds, spread all across Jamaica, from the white sand of the west coast to the tranquil black shores of the south and the secluded coves of the east.
Duncans, Jamaica
Located in the small town of Duncans Bay, off the North Coast Highway, Silver Sands is easily in the top three most breathtaking beaches in Jamaica. A half-mile long, the beach is flanked by cliffs, the water is sparkling clear and the sand...
Jamaica
Negril, or the “Capital of Casual” as it's known in Jamaica, is everyone's favorite getaway, from locals to thevisitors who return year after year.The buzz of activity on Seven Mile Beach's powdery white sandsis temperedby the breathtaking, serene...
When you tire of the people watching, loud music and hustle and bustle of Negril's central Seven Mile Beach, walk or drive over to its northern stretch. The private Cosmos Beach section--with a minimal entrance fee, under US$5--faces the best...
New Hope, Jamaica
An often overlooked fishing village located just 10 miles south of Negril, Little Bay’s small, crescent-shaped shores and white sands will tug at your inner beach bum. There are a couple of local guesthouse options in these parts, and not much...
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Just next door to crowded Doctor’s Cave Beach in Montego Bay is a quiet and spacious stretch known as Cornwall Beach. You won’t see more than a couple of people at a time here during the week. Late afternoons and weekends attract a few...
Duncans, Jamaica
Few visitors venture to Duncans Bay, a small town in northern Jamaica, halfway between Montego Bay and Ocho Rios. But its public beach, called Fisherman's, is one of the best for a local vibe. The scenery is straight out of an old Caribbean...
Jamaica
Thisstunning white-sand stretch, just a five-minute drive east of Port Antonio,isthe only beach in Jamaicawith waves high enough to surf. Boston Bay is also one of the few remaining public strands on the island. It continues to attract more locals...
Treasure Beach, Jamaica
Along the southern coast, Treasure Beach is about as peaceful as Jamaican beaches get. A few well-known guesthouses and resorts are located in this fishing community, but you'll probably see more locals than tourists around,...
Jamaica
This gem of a beach, located in the lush eastern parish of Portland, isn’t visible to the naked eye. Halfway between Frenchman's Cove and Boston Bay, you’ll need a four-wheel vehicle to go down a very narrow and rugged path off the main highway,...
Frenchman's Cove, Jamaica
Frenchman's Cove is more than a beach. It's an idyllic escape. After paying a small entrance fee—used to preserve the grounds—you'll hike about five minutes through verdant gardens flanked by an emerald river stream, before the views open onto a...
Montego Bay, Jamaica
A Google search of beaches in Montego Bay will undoubtedly turn up Jamaica's most well-known beach: the often-crowded, white sand Doctor's Cave Beach Club ($6 pp. entry fee). Although a small stretch, it is indeed hard to resist, with its...
The north coast is home to a handful of beaches that are accessible for a fee and attract cruise ship day-trippers. One of these is the laidback Reggae Beach (US$6 pp.)–a spacious blond stretch that's worth the short taxi ride. There are restroom...
Hellshire Beach, Jamaica
Action-packed Hellshire Beach, the easy beach choice for many Kingston residents, is lined with dozens of wooden food shacks. Aunt May’s is a solid pick for a classic Jamaican beachside meal, serving fresh fish with festival (fried...
Lime Cay, Jamaica
Lime Cay, an uninhabited island about two miles off of Port Royal, is a favorite destination of Kingstonians for white-sand beaches, sunbathing, and swim time. This is an ideal deserted escape on weekdays, and weekends are usually only a bit...
Blue Hole, Jamaica
You’ll more than likely gasp when you first glimpse this 180-foot-deep, jade- and sapphire-colored body of water surrounded by verdant rain forest. Though you can spot it from the road as you drive along Port Antonio's east coast, the Blue...
