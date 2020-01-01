If You Only Have Three Days in the Twin Cities
Collected by Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert
The Twin Cities are well connected with footpaths, bike lanes, and public transportation, so you can enjoy the main landmark sites and the tastiest bites in three days. Spend two days getting to know Minneapolis and the perks and quirks of its various neighborhoods, and then slow down for a day in the more leisurely and charming Saint Paul.
413 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
This James Beard America’s Classics winner hangs its medal modestly behind the bar with just about everything else: currency and postcards from around the world, cups, hot sauce, a pile of plastic dinosaurs, and yellow booklet records of regulars...
Minneapolis, MN, USA
This riverfront Main St. strip is scattered with historic buildings from the 1850s and while a bit sleepy has points of interest like the movie theater and the beginning of the Stone Arch Bridge. Start your crossing from here to get the full...
Stone Arch Bridge, Minneapolis, MN, USA
This former railroad bridge, built across the Mississippi River in the 1880s, is now a pedestrian and bike path perfect for strolling between parks. With panoramic views of the downtown skyline, river, and St. Anthony Falls, Stone Arch Bridge is a...
704 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Located along the Mississippi riverfront, the Mill City Museum rises eight stories from the limestone ruins of what was once the world’s largest flour mill. Today, this National Historic Landmark houses antique milling equipment, vintage...
818 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55415, USA
Although the new Guthrie Theater was only completed in 2006, it has a rich history in the resident-theater movement of the 1960s. Architect Jean Nouvel created this stunning masterpiece that is worth visiting even if not attending a show, although...
Minneapolis, MN, USA
The Twin Cities are known for their extensive downtown Skyway systems, blocks of climate-controlled covered footbridges that connect buildings and allow residents (and visitors) to comfortably navigate the area anytime of year. Hubs of indoor...
Minneapolis, MN, USA
Nicollet Ave. is one of the major arteries of Minneapolis. From the dining and shopping of the downtown pedestrian mall to the international flavors of Eat Street’s restaurants further out, you could spend an entire day wandering (and eating)...
322 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Once a hub for shipping, Minneapolis’s Warehouse District is now a buzzing up-and-coming neighborhood that’s been designated by the media as one of “America’s Best Hipster Neighborhoods.” Take that distinction as you will, but it’s undeniable that...
945 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
Whether reclaimed barn wood from Amish families in Wisconsin, antique accents from the owner's 20-year old collection, or the farmers behind the single-origin coffee beans themselves, there is a story behind everything at Spyhouse Coffee. Their...
250 3rd Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
From farm equipment to bread to appliances, the historic warehouse of the current Traffic Zone Art Center has had a diverse past. It is now home to 23 studios and an art gallery to help foster a community of mid-career artists. Stop by while...
211 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
James Beard Award–winning chef Gavin Kayson returned to his Midwest roots in 2014 to open Spoon and Stable. Here, he uses techniques learned from around the globe to transform the Heartland food that he grew up eating into an upscale...
4801 S Minnehaha Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417, USA
One of the unique things about the Twin Cities is just how much nature is part of the urban landscape. Few places exemplify this better than Minnehaha, one of Minneapolis’s oldest and most popular parks. Here, visitors will find everything...
240 Summit Ave, St Paul, MN 55102, USA
Scattered with Victorian mansions, St. Paul's tree-lined Summit Ave. is one of the most beautiful residential streets in the Midwest, with famous former residents including author F. Scott Fitzgerald and early railroad entrepreneur James J. Hill....
752 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105, USA
Parallel to the historic, Victorian-home lined Summit Ave. is St. Paul’s charming shopping and dining street, Grand Ave. Here, boutiques and cafes mix with brand names and chains. While usually a leisurely experience, to kick off summer each year...
10 Mounds Blvd, St Paul, MN 55106, USA
Six out of what was once at least 16 Native American burial mounds remain preserved atop the bluffs overlooking St. Paul and the Mississippi River. These sites, 1,500–2,000 years old, are thought to have been built by the Hopewellians and then...
237 7th St E, St Paul, MN 55101, USA
This all day breakfast/brunch and sweet things place is worth the visit to downtown Saint Paul. They serve fresh squeezed orange juice, and have many mouthwatering dishes. I enjoyed the Huevos Rancheros Eggs Benedict with corn bread, avocado,...
Office-G10, 920 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407, USA
The Twin Cities' diversity is displayed with full fanfare at this vibrant, internationally focused market of food, grocery, and craft vendors from around the world. Favorites include East African dishes like the camel burger and sambusas at Safari...
100 Washington Square, 100 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
The Nice Ride bike rental service makes getting around Minneapolis easy and cheap. Bike stations are scattered throughout town, so you can hop on and off shared bikes as you travel, using bike lanes, boulevards, and dedicated paths and bridges.
Minneapolis, MN, USA
With over 20 lakes, Minneapolis is truly a water city—which is roughly what its name means in the Dakota language of the area's original American Indian inhabitants. The 1555-acre Chain of Lakes district highlights the best of this water-filled...
3220 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55416, USA
Neighborhood bakery, Rustica, bakes classic and unique varieties of breads with daily specials including brioche (Tuesdays), currant rye (Fridays), and egg braid with raisins (Fridays). Their hands-on approach brings out the best in taste and...
Bde Maka Ska, Minneapolis, MN, USA
A trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes wouldn’t be complete without spending some time on, well, a lake—even if you’re only visiting the cities. In Minneapolis, everyone heads to Bde Maka Ska, the largest of five in the city’s...
2720 W 43rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55410, USA
At Honeyshine, every carefully selected and cleverly presented item delights. The owners take design seriously but steer clear of stuffy by curating a unique collection of gifts and home accents that nod to their quirky, often humorous outlook on...
Uptown, Minneapolis, MN, USA
The main thoroughfares and side streets of Hennepin and Lyndale avenues in the Uptown District are packed with boutiques, cafes, galleries, indie theaters, restaurants, and bars. The area is great for a day of urban wandering and is right near the...
18 W 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA
Eat Street Social’s new bar-within-a-bar, the Torpedo Room, serves artisanal tiki cocktails with tasteful kitsch and Midwest flair. Flavors like sweet corn cream (instead of coconut cream) and apple cider (instead of pineapple and orange...
