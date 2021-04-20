Spoon and Stable

The drinks menu at this French-inspired restaurant reads like any cocktail list anywhere, belying the alchemy behind every ingredient. Beverage director Robb Jones's Pimm’s Cup is made with strawberries that are cryovaced (hermetically sealed) with Pimm’s liqueur to infuse them with flavor, and he intensifies his earthy caipirinha with clarified cantaloupe juice. Jones came up with all of this ingredient-focused technique thanks to his time spent working in kitchens before he worked in bars.