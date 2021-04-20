Spoon and Stable
211 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
| +1 612-224-9850
Sun 10am - 2pm
Sun - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 4pm - 1am
Taste of the Heartland at Spoon and StableJames Beard Award–winning chef Gavin Kayson returned to his Midwest roots in 2014 to open Spoon and Stable. Here, he uses techniques learned from around the globe to transform the Heartland food that he grew up eating into an upscale experience, all inside an actual old stable.
The drinks menu at this French-inspired restaurant reads like any cocktail list anywhere, belying the alchemy behind every ingredient. Beverage director Robb Jones's Pimm’s Cup is made with strawberries that are cryovaced (hermetically sealed) with Pimm’s liqueur to infuse them with flavor, and he intensifies his earthy caipirinha with clarified cantaloupe juice. Jones came up with all of this ingredient-focused technique thanks to his time spent working in kitchens before he worked in bars.