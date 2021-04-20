Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Spoon and Stable

211 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Website
| +1 612-224-9850
Taste of the Heartland at Spoon and Stable Minneapolis Minnesota United States
Spoon and Stable Minneapolis Minnesota United States
Taste of the Heartland at Spoon and Stable Minneapolis Minnesota United States
Spoon and Stable Minneapolis Minnesota United States

More info

Sun 10am - 2pm
Sun - Thur 4pm - 12am
Fri, Sat 4pm - 1am

Taste of the Heartland at Spoon and Stable

James Beard Award–winning chef Gavin Kayson returned to his Midwest roots in 2014 to open Spoon and Stable. Here, he uses techniques learned from around the globe to transform the Heartland food that he grew up eating into an upscale experience, all inside an actual old stable.
By Susan Mason , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Afar Magazine
over 3 years ago

Spoon and Stable

The drinks menu at this French-inspired restaurant reads like any cocktail list anywhere, belying the alchemy behind every ingredient. Beverage director Robb Jones's Pimm’s Cup is made with strawberries that are cryovaced (hermetically sealed) with Pimm’s liqueur to infuse them with flavor, and he intensifies his earthy caipirinha with clarified cantaloupe juice. Jones came up with all of this ingredient-focused technique thanks to his time spent working in kitchens before he worked in bars. 

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points