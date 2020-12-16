If You Only Have Three Days in Montreal
Collected by Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert
Montreal has enough attractions and sights to keep visitors busy for months on end. If you only have three days in Montreal, however, you'll have to pare down the city's ever-expanding list of things to do. The essentials include the quaint streets of Plateau and the historic alleys of Old Montreal, perusing arts exhibits and shopping for works by local designers, and, of course, exploring the culinary experiences for which Montreal is famous.
Save Place
Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
Save Place
3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
Save Place
1196 Voie Camillien-Houde, Montréal, QC H3H 1A1, Canada
Not unlike the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Empire State Building in NYC, the Mont Royal acts as a natural landmark for orientation-challenged travelers. The "mountain" (some would call it a big hill) overlooks the entire city and offers...
Save Place
6827 Rue Saint-Dominique, Montréal, QC H2S 3B1, Canada
Despite the rather audacious dual claim of frozen custard and Italian pizza specialties, Gema Pizzeria succeeds in pleasing all critics, thanks to refined, traditional, and extremely tasty fare, which is mostly made from produce bought at nearby...
Save Place
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
Save Place
Lachine Canal, Montreal, QC, Canada
The trend of urban kayaking has not escaped Montreal. Living on an island, Montrealers appreciate new ways to get out of the city—in this case via the beautiful and serene Lachine canal, just a stone's throw from the core of downtown. Head to H2O...
Save Place
Montreal, QC, Canada
You might not think that Canadian history is a topic that would sustain your interest for too long, but a visit to the McCord Museum will likely change that preconception. With a tagline of "Our People, Our Stories," the museum is committed to...
Save Place
4177 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1Y7, Canada
My everyday diet goes off the rails when I visit Montreal. This is my favorite food town in the world, and I often begin an adventure with a visit to Patati Patata. Poutine for breakfast isn't a healthy option, but the beer I drink with it has...
Save Place
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
Save Place
29 Laurier Avenue, Montréal, QC H2T 2N2, Canada
I never pass up an opportunity to sample fresh concoctions at my favorite Montreal brewpub. The atmosphere is lively, the servers extremely knowledgeable, and the snackables extraordinary. I'm a huge fan of Peche Mortel (Imperial Coffee Stout),...
Save Place
Avenue Laurier E & Rue de Mentana, Montréal, QC H2J 1G3, Canada
If you only have a day in the city, go to Mont-Royal park for the views. But if you have more time, I strongly suggest you also visit Laurier Park, just a stone throw's from Laurier metro station. It's the park Montrealers enjoy the most. Mature...
Save Place
343 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H3, Canada
Rustic elegance is the order of the day at La Champagnerie, a champagne-only bar in Old Montreal. Between the delicious cocktails, heaven-sent food, and exposed brick walls of this historic building, the drinking experience will be memorable. The...
Save Place
1257 Avenue Bernard, Outremont, QC H2V 1V8, Canada
What started out as a crazy musing during a family dinner has turned out, surprisingly, to be one of Montreal's most appreciated establishments. Indeed, when Francine Brûlé mentioned that she was thinking of taking on a new project, nobody could...
Save Place
252 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2W 1E5, Canada
What makes Réplika stand out from the rapidly growing Montreal indie coffee-shop scene is that it offers all things Turkish. People come here not only to gorge on Turkish goodness, but also to enjoy the plentiful sun, the ample seating space, the...
Save Place
5135 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R9, Canada
Save Place
Old Montreal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Whether boasting full-on winters is actually a curse or a blessing remains to be seen; but whenever a snowstorm hits and cover the city in a fresh layer of snow, one can hardly feel anything else than sheer excitement, especially in Old-Montreal....
Save Place
1595 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2S9, Canada
When Bouillon Bilk first opened in 2011, Montréal's restaurant critics were intrigued. The chef, François Nadon, had worked at several of the city's top restaurants but was largely unknown, and the restaurant was located on an...
Save Place
In 2011, the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, founded in 1934, held its first concert in its new home, La Maison Symphonique de Montréal. The soaring building of glass and beech was designed by architect Jack Diamond and is now an anchor of the...
Save Place
27 Rue de la Commune E, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H9, Canada
The Bixi isn’t just any bike-sharing system: it’s the very first one to have ever existed, and has since been implemented in a number of cities around the world over the last few years, including New York, London and Paris. Pick any one of the 411...
Save Place
211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
Save Place
2491 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N6, Canada
This Little Burgundy mainstay is the headquarters of chefs David McMillan and Frédéric Morin, the acclaimed and enterprising minds behind an evolving blackboard menu that has been known to feature smoked meat croquettes, house-cured...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25