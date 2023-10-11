Mayssam Samaha is a Montreal-based food and travel writer. She was born and raised in Beirut and lived in New York City before making Montreal her home 30+ years ago. She’s been writing about food and travel since 2010, when she founded her award-winning blog Will Travel for Food. She contributes to AFAR, the Tourisme Montréal website, and has also been published in Saveur, Time Out, The Globe, Mail, and other notable publications. She is also the founder of SAISONS, a collection of curated gatherings staged in unique surroundings and headlining Montreal-based chefs.