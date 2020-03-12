The Magical Jean-Talon Market

Tucked away in a part of the city that can only be described as the “Brooklyn” of Montreal, the Jean-Talon market is exceptional for its flower and plant selections that make you feel as if you’re entering a magical garden. Many of the fruit and vegetable stands offer samples of their produce, so don’t hesitate to try before you purchase (and try, and try, and try…) Snack on delectable crêpes from Crêperie du Marché as you wander through les fleurs, and pick up a bottle of speciality Canadian wine from Vignoble de la rivière du Chêne. Oh, and don’t worry about your abysmal French skills because most everyone speaks English–but don’t forget to say merci for the food and wine!