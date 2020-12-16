Houston Bucketlist
Collected by Tucker
I'm creating a bucket list for my friend, who plans to leave Houston within the year. This is also a perfect way for native Houstonians to check off Houston essentials. Also, check out the below lists for more inspiration/ideas! http://www.thrillist.com/entertainment/houston/the-houston-bucket-list-40-things-to-do-in-houston-before-you-die http://www.houstonpress.com/news/the-houston-bucket-list-the-100-things-to-do-before-you-kick-it-6600550 Suggestions welcome!
1100 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Underbelly, still under the same management and led by the same chef, is now called Southern Smoke.
Chef Chris Shepherd has described Houston as, "the most secretive and dynamic culinary destination in the country," and he incorporates that belief...
1533 Sul Ross St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
The Menil Collection—so named because the works once belonged to philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil—is perhaps the most famous museum in Houston. The main collection alone features works by titans like Vincent van Gogh,...
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
At Miller Outdoor Theatre, you can attend fantastic performances nearly every week during its eight-month season. All shows are totally free to the public, and events include dance and music festivals, classic movies, student showcases, and the...
5015 Westheimer Rd #1260, Houston, TX 77056, USA
Inside Houston's biggest shopping destination, the Galleria mall, you'll find an ice skating rink set beneath an impressive glass atrium. It's open seven days a week, year-round, and it's a great place to blow off some steam (and maybe even...
3601, 3601, 2009 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Built in 1939, this is Houston's oldest continually operating movie theater, showing lots of independent and foreign films, as well as monthly midnight showings of Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Room. Try to get tickets for a showing in the...
3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Yes, there might be a line. Yes, you need to go anyway. The Breakfast Klubis a Houston institution for good reason—you’ll find simple food, done right. Choose from classic breakfast dishes like French toast, omelettes, and biscuits and gravy, or...
2580 Shearn St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
You cross multiple railroad tracks and pass through warehouse-lined streets before arriving at a parking lot field full of massive president heads. Each sitting about 20 feet tall, it is quite a sight to behold. Behind them, the Beatles, towering...
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston, TX 77003, USA
For an authentic Houston experience, head to the Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, where the food is always top-notch and the longtime servers are revered as rock stars. With chef Alex Padilla at the helm, you can expect everything from handmade...
2520 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009, USA
Behind Canino's is an open-air Hispanic market called Airline Farmers Market. While it doesn't offer hyper-local products, the brush with this part of Houston's culture makes up for it. You'll find things like fresh produce, all sorts of dried...
3510 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018, USA
BBQ is serious business in Houston, as in the rest of Texas, and any local will have a strong opinion about where you can find the holy grail. Gatlin's, however, is a favorite among many. Fall-off-the-bone tender ribs, respectable brisket, pulled...
222 Malone St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
What started as one man’s simple hobby has turned into a Houston landmark that attracts visitors from across the country: The Beer Can House. Back in 1968, owner John Milkovisch, a retired upholsterer for Southern Pacific Railroad, realized he...
3900 Yupon St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Rothko Chapel is a must-see for anyone visiting Houston. Founded by philanthropists John and Dominique de Menil, the Rothko Chapel is a tranquil and beautiful sanctuary for people of every belief, dedicated in 1971. Open every day.
6501 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Runners flock to Memorial Park to run its 3-mile loop one, two, or five times. But there’s so much more to discover here, like 30 miles of hiking trails, a golf course, a swimming pool, and facilities for tennis, softball, croquet, and...
2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020, USA
Houston's beer scene has commanded national attention for years thanks to its quality craft brews, and there’s no better place to sample some than at Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Founded in the mid-1990s, ithas the esteemed title of being the...
3939 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Pronounced "wee-zee's," Ouisie's is steeped in Southern heritage, and has foods with regional, American, and ethnic influences. For nearly 20 years now, Houstonians have been enjoying dishes like crispy fried Gulf Coast oysters, parmesan-crusted...
2800 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA
It might not be Niagara Falls, but as you pass through the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park, the mist that brushes your cheeks is sure to cool your body and settle your spirit on even the hottest summer day. Created nearly 25 years ago, this public...
5555 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
You just never know what you’re going to see when you walk through the doors at the Houston Museum of Natural Science, where everything from corpse flowers to terra-cotta warriors have graced the exhibit halls. Permanent exhibits here include the...
1001 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Every person who visits Houston should go to the world-class Museum of Fine Arts, which offers 63,000 works of art spanning entire centuries and continents. From Native American art to impressionism, photography to fashion, there's sure to be...
6200 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
The Houston Zoo is a 55-acre zoological park that is located within Houston's Hermann Park, close to the Museum District, making it great for a day of family fun.
6001 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030, USA
No matter how old you are, you’re bound to find something to do at Hermann Park, which is located near downtown Houston and is bustling with activity any time of day. Pack a picnic or rest a whileon awooden bench to watch the miniature train that...
Rice Boulevard, Texas 77005, USA
Just next to Rice University, there is a shopping district called Rice Village, or just "The Village," which covers about a 16-block area and includes more than 300 shops, bars, and restaurants. You'll find a mix of national chains like Urban...
18-3600 Allen Pkwy, Houston, TX 77019, USA
There's a really cool jogging and biking trail that runs from River Oaks all the way to downtown along the Bayou. This is next to Eleanor Tinsley Park. Check it out for some nice views of the Houston skyline.
2706 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Fitzgerald's has been around since 1977, and has hosted some of the biggest names in music—like James Brown, Tina Turner, and the Ramones—in addition to giving a start to many local bands. The first floor of the two-story building has a full bar,...
140 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007, USA
One of the most beloved Houston celebrations is its annual Art Car Parade, which takes places in downtown Houston every spring and showcases cars decorated in every material imaginable. Even if you can’t make it to the parade, you can still find...
1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
Since opening to the public in April 2008, this 12-acre park has quickly become the heartbeat of downtown. Here you’ll find a playground, a man-made lake, a dog park, and the Grace Event Lawn, which frequently hosts events like yoga classes,...
3300 Smith St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Helmed by Chef Danny Trace, a New Orleans native whose resume includes stints at Commander's Palace and Cafe Adelaide, Brennan's is the kind of place you go to for well-executed classics: Oysters Rockefeller, Shrimp and Grits, Gulf Fish...
Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston is a great place to spend time outdoors. There's the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony, hiking and biking trails, and tons of green space to enjoy.
220 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Originally the Union National Bank Building—built in 1911—the 12-floor landmark in downtown Houston debuted as Hotel Icon in 2004 after a $35 million makeover. The historic structure beautifully maintains its neoclassical architecture with period...
1641 Westheimer Rd B, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Many a late night in Houston ends at Poison Girl, a beloved dive bar tucked between Westheimer Road’s antique stores and secondhand shops. You’ll find a full range of cocktails, beer, and wine at this eclectic bar, which has a wide outside patio...
2007 Grant St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Many people consider Anderson Fair – Houston's legendary folk and acoustic music "listening room"– an unsung cultural treasure. Grammy Award-winning artists like Nanci Griffith, Lyle Lovett, and Lucinda Williams have all played here. It began as a...
1435 Beall St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
As strange as it sounds, about 700 Houstonians of all ages meet on Thursday evenings to play bingo at a Czech Farmers Insurance Lodge. People actually start lining up just after 4 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start time! What makes this place so appealing to...
6101 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77057, USA
Pull on your cowboy boots and get ready to learn to two-step with a real live cowboy or cowgirl at this hopping joint that plays a blend of country sounds and dance music. Sunday nights offer free dance lessons and a free fajita buffet, and there...
10211 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77024, USA
Jim Goode spent his childhood frequenting Texas seaside seafood shacks, so it's only fitting that he would take those flavors and expand on them with Goode Company Seafood. The restaurant, which was founded in 1986, features items ranging from...
5701 Main St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
After 80 some odd years as one of Houston’s most lauded and refined hotels, the historic Warwick Hotel went from Bach to rock, when new owners gave it a slick makeover and renamed it Hotel ZaZa in 2007. A bold beacon in the Museum District, the...
Houston, TX, USA
Celebrating “the artist in everyone,” this fantastic art space created out of folk art—and, OK, sometimes junk—proves that one person’s trash truly can be someone else’s treasure. It was created by Jefferson...
8552 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
Put on your Ralph Lauren and enjoy a Sunday afternoon at the Houston Polo Club's 26-acre facility on the edge of Memorial Park. You can get tickets in advance online or at the gate.
Suzanne Deal Booth Centennial Pavilion, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Houston has an amazing amount of hidden art gems. One of my favorite is James Turrell's Skyspace Twilight Epiphany, a beautiful temple to light and sound. Whether visiting for one of the concert series or just for fun, Twilight Epiphany is...
Houston, TX, USA
I loved this walk, by the Bayou, even if the day was murky and cold. It gives you a great view of the skyline which I wanted to see so many times before, when I visited Houston.
904 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Uchi pushes gastronomic boundaries by combining local ingredients with seafood from around the world to deliver contemporary Japanese cuisine. The restaurant follows a sustainable philosophy, maintaining a close relationship with local farmers and...
