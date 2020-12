Hanoi's Best Places for Outdoor Drinking

54 Liễu Giai, Cống Vị, Ba Đình, Hà Nội 100000, Vietnam

One of Hanoi 's newest hotels, the Korean-run Lotte Hotel is also one of the most noticeable towers in the city. As such, the views from its rooftop bar, the Top of Hanoi, are as impressive as you would expect. Seating is perhaps a little more...