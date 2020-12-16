Hanoi's Best Places for Outdoor Drinking
Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
In Hanoi, life is very much lived on the streets. Numerous cafés and bars spill out onto the pavement, allowing patrons to enjoy an alfresco beer. The recent addition of rooftop bars and lounges has moved the ante up a notch.
There are more local bia hoi hot spots in Hanoi, but the strip of venues at the crossroads of Ha Tien and Luong Ngoc Quyen is justifiably famous for its buzzing atmosphere and cross-cultural mash-up. Beer is slightly more expensive than at other...
One of the longest-established microbreweries in Vietnam, Hoa Vien is also one of the best. A range of Czech-style beers are available here including a very acceptable pilsner as well as some darker options. There's a decent beer garden,...
In terms of its restaurants and bars, Hanoi is generally a pair of comfy slippers to Ho Chi Minh City's full on bling sandals. There are notable exceptions to this rule, however, with one being this citadel of swank. The ultra-modern bar commands...
Both Bar Betta and Tadioto were among the stalwarts in the now-defunct Zone 9, an arty area which revolutionized Hanoi's nightlife for a short time before being shut down. The original Bar Betta, however, is still a sterling choice for a drink...
For some of best views (and food) in Hanoi, try the top-floor verandah at this West Lake institution. The climb to the fourth floor can be an effort -- especially during the sweltering summer months -- but it is worth it worth the laid-back...
The Old Quarter is known more for its tourist-friendly cafes and pubs than its classy lounges, but Avalon makes a fair stab at applying the glitz. Six floors above ground level, this spot oozes exotica in everything from its furniture to drinks...
Phuc Tan is something of a dive. In a city where things tend to shut early this is generally the last port of call for when the evening drags on a little bit longer than is perhaps advisable. Nevertheless, there's a lot to like about the venue....
One of Hanoi's newest hotels, the Korean-run Lotte Hotel is also one of the most noticeable towers in the city. As such, the views from its rooftop bar, the Top of Hanoi, are as impressive as you would expect. Seating is perhaps a little more...
A 1901 landmark in Hanoi’s French Quarter, the colonial-style Sofitel Legend Metropole has long been a celebrity magnet, welcoming presidents, ambassadors, and literary and cinematic royalty into its marble lobby. Somerset Maugham...
