Look Sharp: Tailoring and Fashion in Da Nang and Hoi An

Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Some attribute Hoi An’s plethora of tailor shops to its history as a center for the silk trade, even though the bespoke clothing boom is a recent one. Others maintain that the phenomenon comes from a Vietnamese propensity for copycat businesses. Either way, the ancient town has established itself as the place to get clothes made economically in Southeast Asia. If getting some new threads is on your Vietnam wish list, there are several reputable tailors and boutiques in town.
Yaly Couture

Behind these buttery walls, the most fashionable tailors are ready to help you design a gorgeous new wardrobe. Yaly may take an extra day or two for your items to be perfect, but it's worth the extra appointments... and the price. Sure, you can go...
A Dong Silk - hoian tailors

62 Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Reputation is everything in the dog eat dog world that is tailoring in Hoi An. Luckily for A Dong Silk, they come highly recommended by past customers and guidebooks alike. This fame is deserved -- fittings are professional and materials exemplary...
Tong Art Shoe

Like tailors, cobblers in Hoi An do a brisk trade. Another thing they have in common in the Vietnamese town is the variability of the quality on offer. All too often, the new pair of shoes you've been itching to purchase here will fall apart...
Thu Thủy Silk

60 Lê Lợi, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
One of the oldest and largest tailoring shops in town, Thu Thuy is well respected and is a good option for having a suit or a fitted dress run up. Good service and an adjoining coffee shop makes shopping here even more desirable.
Avana

Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
When Hoi An's tailoring scene gets too much respite is offered at shops such Avana, a stylish boutique that stocks off the peg dresses, blouses, shoes and accessories. Although the designs are European in style, the work is carried out by skilled...
Metiseko, Ecochic lifestyle

140 Trần Phú, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
This eco-minded fashion brand brings a western sensibility to Asian design. A winner of a sustainable development award, the brand uses certified organic products for its Vietnamese inspired range of collections for the home, kitchen and wardrobe....
Lotus Jewellery

82 Trần Phú, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Hoi An, Vietnam
One of the most reputable jewellers in Hoi An, Lotus has two shops located in town on Le Loi and Tran Phu Street. The handcrafted pieces here display strong Vietnamese influences with designs incorporating iconic images such as sampans, conical...
Bao Khanh Silk

101 Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Featured in domestic and international newspapers as one of Hoi An's best tailors, this is an operation that can be trusted. Choose from a dazzling range of silks and materials and let the talented team do the rest.
