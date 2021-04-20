HomeTravel GuidesVietnamDa Nang
Da Nang/Hoi An

The American War around Da Nang and Hoi An

Central Vietnam was one of the heaviest affected regions of the country during the American War. There is little evidence of fighting at many of the war sites nowadays, but several spots remain fascinating for history buffs.

IMG_5579.JPG
Marble Mountains
81 Huyền Trân Công Chúa, Hoà Hải, Ngũ Hành Sơn, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
...or take the elevator (seriously!) to experience this network of temples and intricate sculpture. Incense is sold throughout the complex, and people sell all kinds of marble wares on the street level.
April 20, 2021 03:26 PM
 · 
Derk Richardson
DMZ Zone (Vietnam): entrance to one of the Vinh Moc tunnels
DMZ Zone (Vietnam): entrance to one of the Vinh Moc tunnels
Pietro Scozzari/age fotostock
Vinh Moc Tunnels
Vĩnh Thạch, Vĩnh Linh, Quảng Trị, Vietnam
This labyrinth of tunnels between what were North and South Vietnam during the war is a testimony to the defiance and ingenuity of the Vietnamese resistance. Vinh Moc was a village that the U.S. troops believed to be sympathetic to the Communist North, so when the Americans planned to remove the villagers, the locals dug tunnels to relocate their abodes underground. What resulted is a tight warren of underground paths stretching more than a mile in total, some as deep as 100 feet below the surface. The subterranean village included kitchens, rooms, and wells, and was home to more than 50 families; a number of children were even born in this subterranean hamlet.
November 23, 2018 08:38 AM
 · 
Sanjay Surana
bcb9325fe352dc3dfaa7105c5485c64e.jpg
Adam Jones
My Lai
Sơn Mỹ Memorial, Tịnh Khê, Quảng Ngãi, Quang Ngai, Vietnam
Close to Hoi An, tranquil Son My (My Lai) was the setting for one of the most horrific crimes of the American War when US troops killed at least 504 villagers in an orgy of violence. The Son My memorial -- a dramatic stone sculpture of an elderly woman holding up her fist in defiance -- is a poignant tribute to the innocents that died.
December 2, 2018 08:43 AM
 · 
Duncan Forgan
f385490c91d5e49cc520a967bffa2889.jpg
Scott Beveridge
Zone 5 Military Museum
Da Nang, Hải Châu, Da Nang, Vietnam
Danang has a strong association with the American War. It was here that US troops first landed, it had a major US airbase and it was a designated R&R spot for US troops. It is fitting then that the city is home to one of Vietnam’s more interesting and comprehensive war museums. The museum is split into four sections including an outdoor display of military equipment, a military museum, a reproduction of Ho Chi Minh’s house and a Ho Chi Minh Museum.
November 9, 2018 08:19 AM
 · 
Duncan Forgan
More from AFAR
Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard in Bucharest is housed in a Belle Époque building, which is seen here at dusk.
Stay Here Next
The Royal Parties Are Long Over, but This Grand Bucharest Hotel Is Back. We Checked In
October 7, 2026 06:05 PM
 · 
Danielle Hallock
Under Canvas White Mountains overview shot of tents on 100 acres in Dalton, New Hampshire
Stay Here Next
Here’s What It’s Like at New Hampshire’s Newest Glamping Base Camp
October 7, 2026 06:02 PM
 · 
Shayla Martin
Bonjour Québec
Hiking + Cycling
A New, Easy Bike Route from Montreal to Quebec City Is Lined with Fall Foliage and So Many Spas
October 6, 2026 06:39 PM
 · 
Jen Rose Smith

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
AFAR Journeys
Reine, Norway
Journeys: Europe
15 Days Under the Midnight Sun in Norway
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights in Norway
Journeys: Europe
This 16-Day Nordic Trip Includes a Night in a Glass Igloo
Sponsored by
The Northern Lights with a Hurtigruten ship
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
Chase the Northern Lights Along Norway’s Arctic Coast
Sponsored by
Ålesund, Norway
Journeys: Nature + Outdoors
12 Days, from Norway’s Fjords to Lapland’s Forests
Sponsored by
Boothbay Harbor is along Maine’s Midcoast.
Outdoor Adventure
A Slower Side of Coastal Maine to Explore
Sponsored by
Camden, Maine
Food + Drink
A Scenic Food Weekend in Portland, Maine
Sponsored by
Load More