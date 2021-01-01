Where are you going?
Markets and Independent Retailers in Da Nang and Hoi An

Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Like many tourist towns, Hoi An harbors more than its fair share of tacky souvenirs, but a growing contingent of enterprising locals and expatriate entrepreneurs has given the town’s retail options a much-needed shot in the arm. Aside from the ubiquitous tailoring outlets, the majority of Hoi An’s shops are focused upon arts and crafts, souvenirs, and gifts. Up in Da Nang, things are less touristy, with local markets offering an authentic Vietnamese shopping experience.
Randy's Book X Change

Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
Choice reading material is prerequisite for monsoon season in Hoi An and Danang. The best place in the area to stock up on books is Randy's Book Exchange, which has thousands of second-hand titles.
Han Market

119 Trần Phú, Hải Châu 1, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Danang's main market, known as Cho Han, is a typically Vietnamese retail experience. Here guests will find 28,000 square metres of shopping opportunities under one roof. Everything is on offer here from tourist tat, to jewellery, flowers and fruit...
Hội An Lantern Shop

Xuyen Trung, Cam Nam, Cẩm Nam, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Hoi An is one of my favorite travel destinations in all of Asia. Sure, it's undeniably touristy, but it's also quite laid back and relaxed - nothing like other South East Asia tourist hotspots like Chiang Mai, for instance. Hoi An has a wonderful...
Lifestart Foundation Workshop

14 Nguyễn Thái Học, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Disadvantaged locals support themselves by selling their handicrafts here. Sustainable souvenirs include vases made of chopsticks, and coasters fashioned from recycled magazine pages. The workshop runs a number of classes including traditional...
Hoi An Handmade

103, Trần Phú, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
The majority of Hoi An’s shops are focused upon arts and crafts, souvenirs, and gifts. The town is famous for its Chinese-style lanterns, and the family-run Hoi An Handmade has been lovingly crafting examples for generations. The shop also does a...
Con Market

269 Ông Ích Khiêm, Hải Châu 2, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Con Market is the other well-known traditional shopping marketing in Danang aside from Han Market. It offers a very local experience as it is where many families go shopping for their groceries and other items. Visitors can also taste a wide...
Villagecraft Planet

59 Đường Phan Bội Châu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Villagecraft Planet is inspired by the methods of embroidery of the ethnic minorities in the north of Vietnam and also the use of hemp as fabric in the creation of their products. Items available to buy here include beautiful clothing, table...
