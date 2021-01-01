Markets and Independent Retailers in Da Nang and Hoi An

Like many tourist towns, Hoi An harbors more than its fair share of tacky souvenirs, but a growing contingent of enterprising locals and expatriate entrepreneurs has given the town’s retail options a much-needed shot in the arm. Aside from the ubiquitous tailoring outlets, the majority of Hoi An’s shops are focused upon arts and crafts, souvenirs, and gifts. Up in Da Nang, things are less touristy, with local markets offering an authentic Vietnamese shopping experience.