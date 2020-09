A Perfect Day in Hanoi

A perfect day in Hanoi begins in the early glow of morning and finishes as the city winds down in the wee small hours. In the quiet post-dawn period, watch graceful tai chi moves at the peaceful shores of Hoan Kiem Lake. Then pack your perfect day with an itinerary that includes storied architecture, street food favorites, classy lounge bars, and a night of Hanoi's best live music to round off proceedings.