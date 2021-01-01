Where to Shop in Da Nang/Hoi An
119 Trần Phú, Hải Châu 1, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Danang's main market, known as Cho Han, is a typically Vietnamese retail experience. Here guests will find 28,000 square metres of shopping opportunities under one roof. Everything is on offer here from tourist tat, to jewellery, flowers and fruit...
269 Ông Ích Khiêm, Hải Châu 2, Hải Châu, Đà Nẵng 550000, Vietnam
Con Market is the other well-known traditional shopping marketing in Danang aside from Han Market. It offers a very local experience as it is where many families go shopping for their groceries and other items. Visitors can also taste a wide...
62 Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Reputation is everything in the dog eat dog world that is tailoring in Hoi An. Luckily for A Dong Silk, they come highly recommended by past customers and guidebooks alike. This fame is deserved -- fittings are professional and materials exemplary...
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
When Hoi An's tailoring scene gets too much respite is offered at shops such Avana, a stylish boutique that stocks off the peg dresses, blouses, shoes and accessories. Although the designs are European in style, the work is carried out by skilled...
59 Đường Phan Bội Châu, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Villagecraft Planet is inspired by the methods of embroidery of the ethnic minorities in the north of Vietnam and also the use of hemp as fabric in the creation of their products. Items available to buy here include beautiful clothing, table...
103, Trần Phú, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
The majority of Hoi An’s shops are focused upon arts and crafts, souvenirs, and gifts. The town is famous for its Chinese-style lanterns, and the family-run Hoi An Handmade has been lovingly crafting examples for generations. The shop also does a...
140 Trần Phú, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
This eco-minded fashion brand brings a western sensibility to Asian design. A winner of a sustainable development award, the brand uses certified organic products for its Vietnamese inspired range of collections for the home, kitchen and wardrobe....
82 Trần Phú, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Hoi An, Vietnam
One of the most reputable jewellers in Hoi An, Lotus has two shops located in town on Le Loi and Tran Phu Street. The handcrafted pieces here display strong Vietnamese influences with designs incorporating iconic images such as sampans, conical...
101 Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Featured in domestic and international newspapers as one of Hoi An's best tailors, this is an operation that can be trusted. Choose from a dazzling range of silks and materials and let the talented team do the rest.
60 Lê Lợi, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
One of the oldest and largest tailoring shops in town, Thu Thuy is well respected and is a good option for having a suit or a fitted dress run up. Good service and an adjoining coffee shop makes shopping here even more desirable.
Like tailors, cobblers in Hoi An do a brisk trade. Another thing they have in common in the Vietnamese town is the variability of the quality on offer. All too often, the new pair of shoes you've been itching to purchase here will fall apart...
Behind these buttery walls, the most fashionable tailors are ready to help you design a gorgeous new wardrobe. Yaly may take an extra day or two for your items to be perfect, but it's worth the extra appointments... and the price. Sure, you can go...
14 Nguyễn Thái Học, Phường Minh An, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Disadvantaged locals support themselves by selling their handicrafts here. Sustainable souvenirs include vases made of chopsticks, and coasters fashioned from recycled magazine pages. The workshop runs a number of classes including traditional...
Xuyen Trung, Cam Nam, Cẩm Nam, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Hoi An is one of my favorite travel destinations in all of Asia. Sure, it's undeniably touristy, but it's also quite laid back and relaxed - nothing like other South East Asia tourist hotspots like Chiang Mai, for instance. Hoi An has a wonderful...
Hội An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam
Choice reading material is prerequisite for monsoon season in Hoi An and Danang. The best place in the area to stock up on books is Randy's Book Exchange, which has thousands of second-hand titles.
03 Hoàng Diệu Thị Xã Hội An, Cẩm Châu, Hội An, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
I showed the picture on my phone to fruit vendor at the Hoi An market early in the morning. Her once stern face softened and she soon sprung to life eager to help me find the Banh Mi shop in the picture. She drew me maps, and practically walked me...
