Get the Party Started: Nightlife in San Sebastián
Collected by Marti Kilpatrick , AFAR Local Expert
Spain is the country whose inhabitants get the least sleep in Europe—even with the siesta. So what are they doing? Read on to see what San Sebastiánites get up to during the evening. (It's more than just pintxo bars.)
Kontxa Pasealekua, 12, 20007 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Bataplan is San Sebastián's best example of the classic, European, sweaty, house-music-filled disco. It is the iconic disco of the city, the one that you can bet every single San Sebastiánite has passed through at least once in their life....
Calle Mayor, 18, 20003 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Everyone knows a pintxo hop is a must-do in San Sebastián. What everyone doesn't know is that Atari Gastroteka, located in the shadows of the old town's beautiful Santa Maria church, is the perfect last stop on the tour. Their artisan foie is...
Fermin Calbeton Kalea, 48, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Cote, apart from dishing up delicious gin-tonics and (gasp!) frozen daiquiris, is one of those spots to see and be seen. There's always ambience, even midweek, and the bartenders are friendly. And I'm not just saying that because of their habit of...
Salamanca Pasealekua, 3, 20003 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Be Bop is a staple in the San Sebastián night scene. If you are with a diverse group and uncertain how to reconcile their tastes, take them to Be Bop. Be Bop plays a wide range of music, from Michael Jackson to The Band to Bruno Mars. Drinks are...
Argentinar Errepublika, 2, 20004 San Sebastián, Guipúzcoa, Spain
Victoria Eugenia is a double-edged sword. A beautiful, red-velvet-swathed theater occupies the aboveground section of this building. Offerings feature biggish names in music, Broadway adaptations, and classical performances. Meanwhile, after...
Portua, Spain
"What are all those people doing?" This is probably the most common reaction upon stumbling onto the botellón. People of all ages (but tending towards under 40) gather in a public space, toting plastic bags bearing substantial weight. They contain...
Zubieta Kalea, 2, 20007 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
The Hotel Londres is one of San Sebastián's poshest hotels. Forget about that. Sneak in through the side door, and follow the signs for bingo. Sit back in the comfy chair, around a table with a video broadcasting numbered plastic balls, and get...
Erribera Kalea, 12, 20170 Usurbil, Gipuzkoa, Spain
If you follow the other late-night recommendations of this list, chances are that around 2 or 3 a.m. hunger will strike. That's when you follow the locals to San Jerónimo. Serving french fries, hamburgers, pizzas, sandwiches, and more through the...
Beach of La Concha, 20007, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Other than the wonderful people and delicious pintxos that this city is known for, nothing can compare to its beautiful beach. What best way to enjoy it than to get a nice tan and cool off in the sky blue water.
