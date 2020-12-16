General San Martín Park
Mendoza's 165-acre city park is full of places to explore. From hikes to Cerro de la Gloria to strolls around the lake, it's a green space enjoyed by both locals and travelers.
Av. las Tipas, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
The Juan Cornelio Moyano museum of natural sciences and anthropology is one of the oldest and most prestigious museums of its kind in Argentina. Built in 1911 and named after Mendoza’s first constitutional governor, the museum has 80,000 specimens...
Bajada del Cerro s/n, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
Mendoza’s soccer stadium is located in General San Martin Park. Built in time for the 1978 World Cup held in Argentina, the stadium seats 40,000 fans (20,000 seats and 20,000 bleacher seats, where loyal fans tend to get a little crazy). The...
Av Emilio Civit 701, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
For those of you who don’t like to miss a beat in your exercise routine while on the road, Deporte Abierto is a fun way to workout with the locals. In Mendoza’s summer months, Mendoza Sports sponsors free exercise classes in the park on Tuesdays,...
Av. del Libertador 4400, M5500 Mendoza, Argentina
The Mendoza Zoological Park stretches 100-acres in General San Martin Park and is home to over a thousand animals including a lion, leopard, elephant, zebra, buffalo, camel, flamingos and seals to list a few. The original zoo was built in 1903 as...
Cerro de la Gloria, Capital Department, Mendoza Province, Argentina
The hike up Cerro de la Gloria in General San Martin Park is a steep 45-minute trek but worth the panoramic city views. Make sure you bring lots of water and go early in the day before the weather is too hot and the views too hazy. At the top, you...
