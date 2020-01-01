Exploring Barbuda's West & South Coasts
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
It's rare to find an untrodden tropical paradise these days, and especially one so close to the U.S. mainland, but Antigua's sister island of Barbuda is just that. While Barbuda's east coast is comprised of rocky beaches and soaring limestone cliffs that get battered by rough Atlantic Ocean surf, the east and west coasts are sheltered and home to some truly gorgeous stretches of pink and white sand beaches plus calm, gin-clear water and undamaged coral reefs for spectacular snorkeling.
Barbuda is a birders paradise, home to some 170 avian species, including one of the largest frigate bird colonies on the plant. Located in the vast Codrington Lagoon, which also hosts dozens of other species, off the island's northwest coast, is...
With just nine suites in the middle of untouched and wildly gorgeous, pink-sand wonder of 11 Mile Beach, Lighthouse Bay Resort is Barbuda's most exclusive lodging option and the ultimate spot to just unplug from digital reality for a few days. On...
On a private island just off the west coast of Barbuda that is home to gorgeous Palm Beach, is the Outback restaurant. Open for lunch only, it does fresh grilled dishes – mostly fish and seafood including lobster, but they also do a good chicken –...
On the southwest coast around Coral Group, Uncle Roddy's is a fabulous solar-powered beach bar and restaurant that makes for a great spot to spend a lazy afternoon or come for sunset cocktails and dinner. If you want to eat – and you should, the...
When it comes to sleeping options in Barbuda, private guesthouses are a popular option. One excellent choice is Barbuda Cottages. On a calm and gorgeous sweep of isolated beach at Coral Group, on the south coast, are four traditional wooden...
At the end of a secluded peninsula, right on Coco Point, which is Barbuda's southernmost tip, Coco Point Lodge is one of only a few modern hotel resorts on the island. Although not five-star fancy, this all-inclusive property, is plenty...
Beginning at Palmetto Point, at the southeastern most tip of the island, and separating the rough Atlantic waters from the quiet tranquility that is Codrington Lagoon, is a narrow swath of barrier land that runs north for 11-miles, and on one side...
Barbuda's most accessible beaches are located on its equally stunning southern shore. Here you'll find the gorgeous Coral Group Bay and Access Beach, located about a half-mile north of Coco Point, which is where to head for excellent just offshore...
Since Barbuda is so isolated, and transport can be tricky, one great way to explore the island is with the Barbuda Express Day Tour. The trip, which costs around $160, takes in all the island's major sites. These include a boat ride through the...
The Green Door Tavern right in the center Codington village is a one-stop shop for food, drinks and adventure. Serving three meals a day, the food is very local and includes such favorites as liver and tripe, as well as red herring or lingfish for...
