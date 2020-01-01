Exploring Barbuda's West & South Coasts

It's rare to find an untrodden tropical paradise these days, and especially one so close to the U.S. mainland, but Antigua's sister island of Barbuda is just that. While Barbuda's east coast is comprised of rocky beaches and soaring limestone cliffs that get battered by rough Atlantic Ocean surf, the east and west coasts are sheltered and home to some truly gorgeous stretches of pink and white sand beaches plus calm, gin-clear water and undamaged coral reefs for spectacular snorkeling.