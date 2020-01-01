Best of Barbuda

Where are you going?
With just three proper resorts (and a handful more guesthouses), Barbuda remains an undiscovered Caribbean hideaway, perfect for an off-the-beaten track holiday. Antigua's sister island lies just 27-miles to the north, but feels worlds away. Barbuda's major export is sand, which despite shipping out by the ton, it still has plenty of, in silky pink and white, fronting its gin-clear, aquamarine sea. It's also home to a thriving reef system providing excellent snorkeling and amazing birdlife.
Barbuda Express

Since Barbuda is so isolated, and transport can be tricky, one great way to explore the island is with the Barbuda Express Day Tour. The trip, which costs around $160, takes in all the island's major sites. These include a boat ride through the...
Low Bay

Beginning at Palmetto Point, at the southeastern most tip of the island, and separating the rough Atlantic waters from the quiet tranquility that is Codrington Lagoon, is a narrow swath of barrier land that runs north for 11-miles, and on one side...
Gravenor Bay

Barbuda's most accessible beaches are located on its equally stunning southern shore. Here you'll find the gorgeous Coral Group Bay and Access Beach, located about a half-mile north of Coco Point, which is where to head for excellent just offshore...
Lighthouse Bay Resort

With just nine suites in the middle of untouched and wildly gorgeous, pink-sand wonder of 11 Mile Beach, Lighthouse Bay Resort is Barbuda's most exclusive lodging option and the ultimate spot to just unplug from digital reality for a few days. On...
Frigate Bird Sanctuary

Barbuda is a birders paradise, home to some 170 avian species, including one of the largest frigate bird colonies on the plant. Located in the vast Codrington Lagoon, which also hosts dozens of other species, off the island's northwest coast, is...
ArtCafe

If you've just arrived in Barbuda, head to the ArtCafe for the scoop on latest island happenings plus a home-cooked meal and delicious cocktails. Owned and run by the charismatic Claire for more than 25-years now, she is the go-to authority on not...
Uncle Roddy's

Antigua and Barbuda
On the southwest coast around Coral Group, Uncle Roddy's is a fabulous solar-powered beach bar and restaurant that makes for a great spot to spend a lazy afternoon or come for sunset cocktails and dinner. If you want to eat – and you should, the...
Barbuda Cottages

Antigua and Barbuda
When it comes to sleeping options in Barbuda, private guesthouses are a popular option. One excellent choice is Barbuda Cottages. On a calm and gorgeous sweep of isolated beach at Coral Group, on the south coast, are four traditional wooden...
Outback restaurant

On a private island just off the west coast of Barbuda that is home to gorgeous Palm Beach, is the Outback restaurant. Open for lunch only, it does fresh grilled dishes – mostly fish and seafood including lobster, but they also do a good chicken –...
Two Foot Bay

Antigua and Barbuda
Barbuda is famous for its mysterious caves, many of which are hidden so well that a guide is necessary to find them. But in Two Foot Bay National Park, on Barbuda's wild northeastern coast, a visit to Indian Cave does not require any outside help....
