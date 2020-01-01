Best of Barbuda

With just three proper resorts (and a handful more guesthouses), Barbuda remains an undiscovered Caribbean hideaway, perfect for an off-the-beaten track holiday. Antigua's sister island lies just 27-miles to the north, but feels worlds away. Barbuda's major export is sand, which despite shipping out by the ton, it still has plenty of, in silky pink and white, fronting its gin-clear, aquamarine sea. It's also home to a thriving reef system providing excellent snorkeling and amazing birdlife.