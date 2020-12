These 5 restaurants may be the best authentic eateries in the diverse melting pot of the Caribbean. Whether it's eating in an extended family's back yard, learning how to be happy with a rum-loving German, or sitting on some steps tucking into a local lunch plate—you can't go wrong with any of these Antiguan restaurants. And if you want to give back to the Antigua community with your gourmet dinner purchase, well, there's a place for that, too!