Everything You Need to Know About Antigua and Barbuda’s Reopening

International travelers have been able to visit the Caribbean island nation since June—as long as they follow these test and health screening requirements.

share this article

Antigua and Barbuda resumed flights from the United States to V.C. Bird International Airport on June 4, and now travelers from all countries are welcome to the independent Commonwealth country. As of October 2, there have been 106 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3 resulting deaths in Antigua and Barbuda, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Here’s what we know so far about traveling to Antigua and Barbuda. Test and health screening requirements To be allowed into Antigua and Barbuda, travelers age 12 and older must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test taken within seven days of their flight upon arrival at the airport. They will also need to complete a Health Declaration Form and a Traveler Accommodation Form (to assist with contact tracing if necessary). Other health screenings including temperature checks will also take place upon arrival at the airport. For those required to take an additional test on arrival at the airport, travelers will be responsible for the $100 cost of the test. Purchasing additional medical insurance is up to the discretion of each traveler.

Article continues below advertisement

Anyone who tests positive (or has been in contact with a suspected case) will need to quarantine for 14 days at a private home, hotel, yacht or sea vessel, dormitory facility, or designated government facility as determined by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and The Environment (Quarantine Authority). Travelers with negative test results are being asked to self-monitor and report any symptoms for a period of up to 14 days on the islands. Otherwise they are allowed to leave their hotels during their trip as long as they practice social distancing and wear face masks in public. How to get to Antigua and Barbuda Daily American Airlines flights from Miami resumed on June 4, while JetBlue and Delta flights from the U.S. resumed later in the summer. British Airways has also resumed its London–Antigua route and Virgin Atlantic plans on restoring its service from the U.K. to the island from October 26. What is open now Through October 31, a curfew is in place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. During this curfew period, beaches will be open between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Face masks are required in all public areas, though they are not needed on beaches where social-distancing measures are met. Anyone who fails to comply can be fined $5,000 East Caribbean dollars (US$1,850) or imprisoned for six months. While most restaurants have been certified to reopen for dine-in service, Antigua and Barbuda’s government is advising travelers to opt for takeaway and delivery service at the moment.