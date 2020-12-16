Eat Where the Munich Locals Do
Collected by Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert
The menus might not be in English, but the staff can likely help you. Münchners are picky eaters, so if they're suggesting a place, you know it's gotta be good!
Preysingstraße 69, 81667 München, Germany
With a menu based on fresh ingredients, a great staff, and a very family-friendly attitude (and even a hip edge), Preysinggarten is a place to unwind, and bring the kids! A beautiful interior, and even an outdoor play area (spielplatz) for...
Occamstraße 11, 80802 München, Germany
A hip hangout for conscientious locals, The Potting Shed provides a stylish setting for their sustainable dining and drinking. Simple, organic, local, fair trade and fresh. Does it get any better than this? Throw in live music on Thursday nights...
Lilienstraße 6, 81669 München, Germany
For a special dinner head over to the Schweiger2 Restaurant Showroom where, unlike any other place in Munich you'll dine, there is no menu. Instead of ordering just select how many courses you'd like and let the chef know your preferences...
Lilienstraße 51, 81669 München, Germany
Tradition meets innovation at Wirthaus in der Au, where Bavarian specialties are updated for modern tastes—especially the dumplings, which are so popular the restaurant sells its own dumpling cookbook. Open since 1901, and conveniently...
This sit-down burger joint serves hamburgers with every condiment you could ever think of. They also have a section on their menu devoted to vegetarian burgers. The atmosphere is intriguing. Floor-to-ceiling birch trees line benches, giving you...
L'Osteria is known for its lively atmosphere, mouth-watering pizzas and pastas served in modern and urban surroundings. It's timeless classic Italian cuisine. Portions are a good size and the prices are reasonable. As a result it's always full, so...
Bavarian food is often meat-heavy, but sustainability plays a large role in Klingwirt's philosophy. All the meat is organic, fish comes only from sustainable fisheries, all egg are free-range, and no preservatives or additives are used. They also...
