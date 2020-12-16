Dive into Australia

When we asked Betty Jo Currie of Currie & Co. to create an itinerary to Australia, she picked some of the most iconic destinations in the country: Sydney and the Great Barrier Reef. From the underwater attractions of the reef to the soaring heights of the Sydney Harbour Bridge—and beyond, with a flight over the harbor—Betty Jo’s itinerary covers some of Australia’s favorite destinations from every angle. For more details on her itinerary and other trips to Australia, visit AFAR Journeys.