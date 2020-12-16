Dive into Australia

Where are you going?
When we asked Betty Jo Currie of Currie & Co. to create an itinerary to Australia, she picked some of the most iconic destinations in the country: Sydney and the Great Barrier Reef. From the underwater attractions of the reef to the soaring heights of the Sydney Harbour Bridge—and beyond, with a flight over the harbor—Betty Jo’s itinerary covers some of Australia’s favorite destinations from every angle. For more details on her itinerary and other trips to Australia, visit AFAR Journeys.
Sydney Opera House

Bennelong Point, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
Designed by Danish architect Jørn Utzon, the SydneyOpera House was inspired by its dramatic setting on Bennelong Point in Sydney Harbour, a location that’s long been sacred to the native Gadigal people. While construction took 16 years, including...
Bondi Beach

Australia’s most famous beach has played many roles throughout history. In 1907, a group of local swimmers became the world’s first lifeguards; during World War II, it was fortified by barbed wire and iron stakes; and over the last few...
The Byron at Byron Resort and Spa

77-97 Broken Head Rd, Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
Head north for the next stop on Betty Jo’s Water Views from Sydney to the Reef itinerary—beautiful Byron Bay located in Northern New South Wales, famous for its long white sand beaches and coastal adventures. Your base here will be one of Betty Jo...
Qualia

20 Whitsunday Blvd, Whitsundays QLD 4803, Australia
Islands trace the Great Barrier Reef up the northeastern coast of Australia, clustering in the clear blue waters known as the Whitsundays. There, nestled on Hamilton Island, Qualia has set a new standard for Australian...
Whitehaven Beach

17 Narrabeen St, blacks beach cove QLD 4740, Australia
Does this setting look familiar? Picturesque Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island has stood in more than once for the perfect island paradise. The sand here is dazzlingly white, thanks to a high percentage of silica crystals. Explore the region...
Daintree Rainforest

Unnamed Road, Maxwelton QLD 4822, Australia
The Great Barrier Reef may be the most famous natural wonder in Queensland, but there are other treasures to explore on the mainland including the world’s oldest living rainforest, the Daintree Rainforest which is one that you’ll visit on Betty Jo...
More Details >

