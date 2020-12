Take a day trip to the southeastern corner of Las Vegas and the Arizona border for a quick day break from the city. With more than 250,000 people, Henderson is a legitimate city with dining and entertainment attractions while Boulder City tends to be a bit more low key in character. Just beyond Boulder City and Lake Mead is the Hoover Dam and the Mike O'Callaghan–Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, one of the highest bridges in the United States.