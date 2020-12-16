Cork and Kerry Ireland
Collected by Diana Smith
With idyllic landscapes and quality highways, one the best ways to experience Ireland is by driving it. The uncrowded roads of Counties Cork and Kerry offer beautiful views of the rugged Irish countryside and coast. After passing through Cork's small towns and kissing (or not kissing) the Blarney Stone, end the trip with a drive around the famous Ring of Kerry.
Shanagarry, Midleton, Co. Cork, Ireland
Myrtle Allen is Ireland’s answer to Alice Waters: The centenarian chef has lobbied the Irish parliament for better food policies, earned some Michelin stars, and, 50 years ago, opened a restaurant called the Yeats Room in the town of...
Summercove, Kinsale, Co. Cork, Ireland
If you're a fan of history and/or photography, be sure to spend time at Charles Fort in County Cork. This National Monument of Ireland is the bastion on the water's edge near Kinsale, and is open year round. The fort was built on the site of an...
Saintkierans, John's Hill, Co. Wexford, Ireland
I loved driving through Cork's country side. Made a few stops, had a picnic, we were so lucky the entire stay in Ireland we managed to avoid the rain. During a sunny day the emerald grass really stands out. I was in love!
English Market, Grand Parade, Centre, Cork, Ireland
This covered food market dates back to 1786 (there has been a market on the site since 1610) and today it’s a bustling indoor food market with everything from fresh fish to spices, cheeses, oils and homemade cakes on sale. It's also a hub of...
O'Connell Square, Shandon, Cork, Ireland
Admit it. Come on. You saw butter museum in the title and you giggled. Then you made a promise to yourself to visit this place the next time you're in Ireland. I don't blame you. I did the same thing. This may very well be the most boring museum...
Front Lodge, Front Lodge, Blarney Castle, Shean Lower, Blarney, Co. Cork, Ireland
From the bottom of the castle it does not look too bad, you really think it's a breeze to kiss the stone but once up there, with the wind in your face and looking down at the big hole...I was not as brave. People in front of me refused to do it...
23 High Street, Killarney, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Rolling green hills, quaint country homes, picturesque fishing villages. Yadda, yadda, yadda. Give me a break. You came to Ireland for the Guinness, the Jamison, and the music. Good. I'm glad you can finally admit that to yourself. Now that you're...
You'll have never seen a place more green. Hundreds of shades of it, with waterfalls and babbling brooks. Gleninchaquin is something out of a dream—yet it's the beautiful reality in Southwest Ireland. This family-owned park, overseen by Donal and...
Inchinaleega East, Sneem, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Of all the continents, Europe especially needs to be seen and understood in its most simple, honest villages. One such place is located in Kerry County, Ireland in the unimaginably beautiful village of Sneem. Located 235 miles southwest from...
Kerry, Ballycarbery East, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Crumbling Ballycarbery Castle, near the town of Cahersiveen, is a beautiful 16th Century ruin, and one of the most impressive ancient sites we visited on our Emerald Isle adventure. It was made even more glorious by the almost complete lack of...
Dingle, Co. Kerry, Ireland
The town of Dingle is by far the most colorful, lively corner in Dingle. The streets are lined with every type of restaurant, bar and shop. Irish music flows through the streets nightly and the people are very welcoming. It is easy to navigate the...
Main St, Grove, Dingle, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Visiting this cheese shop was like touring Costco during Christmas. Samples, my friends. Samples. I've never tried so many different cheeses in my entire life, and I'm certain I left this little shop lactose intolerant. And I would do it over in a...
