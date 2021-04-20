Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Charles Fort

Summercove, Kinsale, Co. Cork, Ireland
Website
| +353 21 477 2263
Kinsale's Charles Fort Cork Ireland
A Fort With a View Cork Ireland
Kinsale's Charles Fort Cork Ireland
A Fort With a View Cork Ireland

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 6pm

Kinsale's Charles Fort

If you're a fan of history and/or photography, be sure to spend time at Charles Fort in County Cork. This National Monument of Ireland is the bastion on the water's edge near Kinsale, and is open year round.

The fort was built on the site of an earlier stronghold known as Ringcurran Castle, that was featured prominently during the Siege of Kinsale in 1601.

The fort you see today was built in the 1670s and 1680s to a star fortification design - a layout specifically designed to resist attack by cannon.

By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jeremy Saum
AFAR Staff
over 6 years ago

A Fort With a View

Charles Fort looks out over Kinsale's harbor, and it's a great place to watch the sun go down and to let your kids run around. The fort buildings, which date back to the 17th century, make a good setting for hide and seek, and the hilly grounds invite running with glee. We watched the boats come in, explored the old buildings, and just enjoyed the sun and breeze.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points