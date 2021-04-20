Where are you going?
Crumbling Ballycarbery Castle, near the town of Cahersiveen, is a beautiful 16th Century ruin, and one of the most impressive ancient sites we visited on our Emerald Isle adventure. It was made even more glorious by the almost complete lack of visitors. We had the place to ourselves for over an hour, and unfurled a neat little picnic on top of the rubble. The castle did not crumble further while we ate our cheese and bread, so we were happy.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

