Cork Butter Museum

O'Connell Square, Shandon, Cork, Ireland
| +353 21 430 0600
Butter Museum, Cork, Ireland. Cork Ireland

Sun, Wed - Fri 10am - 4pm
Sat 10am - 5pm

Butter Museum, Cork, Ireland.

Admit it. Come on. You saw butter museum in the title and you giggled. Then you made a promise to yourself to visit this place the next time you're in Ireland. I don't blame you. I did the same thing. This may very well be the most boring museum in the entire world, but it's boring in a great way - you'll laugh and chuckle and poke your travel companion in the ribs as you tour through this place, as you sit through the excruciating 30-minute informational butter videos, as you churn, baby, churn! It's all in good fun, and the museum is housed in a beautiful building in Old Cork, so it's worth checking out on those merits alone. And you know you want to tell your friends you visited the Butter Museum in Ireland. You know you do.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

