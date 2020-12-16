Cool and Quirky Colorado Museums
Collected by Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert
From the grand and famous art and science museums of Denver to the quirkiest little niche museums in the mountains and plains, Colorado has plenty of culture and history on display. Be sure to work a visit to these spots into your trip across the state.
201 N 1st St, Cañon City, CO 81212, USA
Museum of Colorado Prisons is appropriately located in an old prison in Cañon City, a city two hours south of Denver that is home to nine state and four federal prisons. You buy your ticket ($7) then proceed to the row of 32 old cells, each one...
1250 Bannock St, Denver, CO 80204, USA
Clyfford Still brought new energy to the art world after World War II with his large-scale, color-splashed paintings, and is considered one of the most important American artists of the 20th century. Though his influence on the Abstract...
100 W 14th Ave Pkwy, Denver, CO 80204, USA
With over 70,000 works of art, the Denver Art Museum can't be fully taken in during just one visit. Its permanent collection has a number of focuses, including art of the region, but it also contains works from farther afield. The museum...
3924 W 72nd Ave, Westminster, CO 80030, USA
Step back into the 1800s when you tour the Bowles House Museum. Thanks to the Westminster Historical Society, this home, located near a smattering of industrial buildings, was preserved and placed on the National Register of Historic Places. It...
1727 Tremont Pl, Denver, CO 80202, USA
It’s one of those buildings that you walk by all the time, yet have no idea what goes on inside. What does go on inside? Well, plenty. The Navarre Building was a bordello, fancy dining club, and jazz hot spot, and is now an art museum housing one...
2001 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80205, USA
231 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO 81657, USA
Just off of I-70 in the town of Vail is the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Museum. It contains artifacts from Olympians and provides the history of Vail Ski Resort. It also has a gallery dedicated to the famed ski troops of the 10th Mountain...
17155 W 44th Ave, Golden, CO 80403, USA
If you're into trains (or your kids are) this museum is a ferroequinologist's (a person who studies trains) paradise. This museum houses over 100 steam and diesel locomotives, passenger cars, and cabooses as well as a G-scale model railroad in its...
4303 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216, USA
"Anything on Wheels!" boasts their website. That means a vast historical display of antique cars, trains, buggies, bicycles, vintage motorcycles, exotic cars, cabooses, and carriages. Located north of downtown Denver, just off Interstate-70 on...
3091 California St, Denver, CO 80205, USA
The Black American West Museum was built in 1971, in the home of Dr. Justina Ford, Colorado's first black female doctor, to collect, preserve, and disseminate the contributions of African Americans to the development of the Old West. You'll learn...
