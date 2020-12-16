Where are you going?
Big Island Reasonably Priced Eats

Collected by Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert
Not known as a cheap place to live or visit or eat, Hawaii does have restaurants and cafes that make an effort to keep the prices down. Numerous hole-in-the-wall establishments offer specials, and several restaurants offer reasonable rates for lunch and pau hana (happy hour).


Tex Drive-In

45-690 Pakalana St, Honokaa, HI 96727, USA
On the Northshore of the Big Island is a local little drive-in that serves hot malasadas and loads of breakfast, lunch, and dinner options including burgers, pancakes, miso soup, and other sorts of local and American food. The prices are good (a...



Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii

1 N Kaniku Dr, Waimea, HI 96743, USA
In many ways, the Fairmont Orchid is the quintessential Hawaiian luxury resort. Its big, elegant lobby is blooming with purple orchids and birds of paradise, its enormous, 24-hour swimming pool wends its way around black rock islands, and its 32...




Kona Brewing Co.

74-5612 Pawai Pl, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
It hardly seems like Hawaii could be a part of the United States without its own brewing company. The most popular brewery is the Kona Brewing Company on the Big Island. With its year-round beers including Longboard Island Lager, Firerock Pale...




Kona Canoe Club

75-5744 Alii Dr #21, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
For a reasonably priced Island eatery, Kona Canoe Club has pupus (appetizers), salads, sandwiches, burgers, fish & chips, and several local entrees. The location is phenomenal for sunset and every dish is served with aloha!



Cafe 100

969 Kilauea Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Invented in Hilo, the Loco Moco is a very local breakfast item with its own following. Most restaurants put their own little twist on the meal. Cafe 100 in Hilo serves theirs in more than 30 varieties, though the basic loco moco is simply rice, a...



Puka Puka Kitchen

270 Kamehameha Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
Served with Hawaii's familiar aloha, the Puka Puka Kitchen cooks up delicious Island food including ahi don, garlic curry, and chicken katsu. It seems like there is a Greek and Indian influence to the Hawaiian flavors which makes Puka Puka unique...



Hilo Farmers Market

and, Kamehameha Avenue, Mamo St, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
The Huffington Post named the Hilo Farmers Market the best in the United States. For fresh local flavors, the market is open every day except Sunday. The big market days are on Wednesdays and Saturdays where more than 200 vendors including farmers...



Hilo Shark's Coffee Shop

41 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720, USA
The town of Hilo is filled with shops, small art galleries and installations, and quaint cafes and coffee shops. One such place, Hilo Shark's Coffee Shop, offers coffee and a nice selection of food, too. No encounters with the aquatic variety of...



Splashers Grill

75-5663 Palani Rd, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740, USA
A little peckish for lunch, I dropped in at Splashers on a recommendation from a street artist on Alii Drive. Though I was on my own, I quickly felt embraced by the local aloha and friendly atmosphere of the restaurant. I people watched - a group...



Teshima's Restaurant

79-7251 Hawaii Belt Rd, Kealakekua, HI 96750, USA
Teshima's Restaurant is a historic Japanese diner on the west coast of Hawaii Island in Kealakekua. Welcoming and reasonably priced, the diner serves Hawaiian Japanese comfort food. The set meals are the best value, a sampling of small dishes that...



Rebel Kitchen

79-7399 Hawaii Belt Rd, Kealakekua, HI 96750, USA
Rebel Kitchen is a welcoming food joint in Kainaliu, just up from the Donkey Balls Factory. Choose from a selection of reasonably priced sandwiches and burgers made from local ingredients (there are a few mains, too, like jambalaya and coconut...



Loko Wraps

82-6066 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
Loko Wraps is perfect if you're looking for something cheap and cheerful to eat in the Captain Cook area of Hawaii Island. It's a Hawaiian take on Mexican tacos and burritos, with local meats (or jackfruit for veggies!) and tangy sauces infused...



Big Jake's Island B-B-Q

83-5308 Mamalahoa Hwy # B, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
Hit this classic joint for a quick bite after snorkeling at Two Step or exploring Pu'uhonua O Hōnaunau National Historical Park. It has a lot in common with the nearby (and popular) Da Poke Shack,but Big Jake's has its own following—and rightly...


