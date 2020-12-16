Best of West Texas
Collected by Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert
It'll surprise you out here. French grocery stores, powerful contemporary art collections, creative & communal hotel experiences and two seriously beautiful parks to be explored, all in West Texas? From Alpine to Marathon, to Marfa and Big Bend National Park, you'll leave swooning over this corner of the Lone Star State. Giddy up.
Big Bend National Park, TX, USA
I am utterly smitten with Big Bend National Park and it's varied, stunning landscape. In early September I headed down to get in some quiet road cycling and exploring, since the busy season (and vehicle traffic) doesn't pick up until the October...
1 Cavalry Row,Marfa,TX,79843, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
Dan Flavin's large scale neon works in six works on the grounds of the magical Chinati Foundation will impress you, as will the entire selection of works you are able to view based on which guided tour you decide to join. Donald Judd's vision is...
111 S Highland Ave, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
While you are certain to be spending many a mile driving those big, beautiful, 'wide open spaces' (thank you Susan Gibson and Dixie Chicks for that) kinds of roads in West Texas, be sure to tune into the NPR Marfa Public Radio station on KRTS 93.5...
909 W San Antonio St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
All that art at the Chinati Foundation and walking through Marfa to check out the art installations will leave you hungry. Do yourself some good and hit the Food Shark food truck Wednesday through Saturday from 12 noon to 3 pm under the pavilion...
Yes, in this middle of nowhere, epicenter for art in West Texas, Marfa (population 2121) you'll find one gem of a bookstore that also serves as a gallery and performance venue at times. Tim Johnson and partner Caitlin Murray founded and operate...
215 Highland St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
Make sure that you 'Squeeze' in some beautiful coffee, chocolate and food at SQUEEZE in Marfa, TX to fuel your artsy endeavors. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 8 am to 3 pm, you'll be impressed by the selection. Originally a juice bar founded in...
207 Highland St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA
I couldn't be a bigger fan of hotelier Liz Lambert and all that she's done at El Cosmico. My last minute choice to head to Marfa meant that they were all booked up and I headed to the Paisano Hotel for a lovely, old school experience and one heck...
206 Avenue D, Marathon, TX 79842, USA
Yes, in the middle of sleepy, little Marathon, TX you will find a place that's open when the gas stations and cafes are not. I thought it was a mirage at first and then walked in and couldn't believe I'd hit the jackpot in the farthest corner of...
