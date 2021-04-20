The Hotel Paisano 207 Highland St, Marfa, TX 79843, USA

Passion for El Paisano I couldn't be a bigger fan of hotelier Liz Lambert and all that she's done at El Cosmico. My last minute choice to head to Marfa meant that they were all booked up and I headed to the Paisano Hotel for a lovely, old school experience and one heck of a beautiful outdoor dining experience in the courtyard next to that sparkling fountain. A bike friendly location if you have one in tow, and famous for hosting the cast and crew of 'Giant' when filming in the 1950's. Designed by architect Henry Trost, it was at first built to be lodging for cattlemen to make necessary business meetings and consultations.

The space is warm, historical and classic and being in the heart of town it makes it easy to explore on foot at any point in your day.

If you're staying elsewhere in Marfa for your hotel, try to still bike or walk over to the Paisano Hotel for a drink and or dinner. The outdoor courtyard dining experience on a cool evening is a real treat.