FOOD SHARK
S Highland Ave
More info
Wed - Sat 12pm - 3pm
A Great Bang for Your Bite: Food Shark Truck in MarfaAll that art at the Chinati Foundation and walking through Marfa to check out the art installations will leave you hungry. Do yourself some good and hit the Food Shark food truck Wednesday through Saturday from 12 noon to 3 pm under the pavilion next to the railroad tracks on S. Highland Ave. Their food changes daily and it truly covers the globe with a serious hint of Mediterranean inspired dishes.
For a more communal, lounge, sit down experience, make sure you do not miss their new cafeteria branch just down the street at #120. Wine by the glass and seriously thoughtful, foodie selections. It'll leave you satisfied and then some.