Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

FOOD SHARK

S Highland Ave
Website
A Great Bang for Your Bite: Food Shark Truck in Marfa Marfa Texas United States

More info

Wed - Sat 12pm - 3pm

A Great Bang for Your Bite: Food Shark Truck in Marfa

All that art at the Chinati Foundation and walking through Marfa to check out the art installations will leave you hungry. Do yourself some good and hit the Food Shark food truck Wednesday through Saturday from 12 noon to 3 pm under the pavilion next to the railroad tracks on S. Highland Ave. Their food changes daily and it truly covers the globe with a serious hint of Mediterranean inspired dishes.

For a more communal, lounge, sit down experience, make sure you do not miss their new cafeteria branch just down the street at #120. Wine by the glass and seriously thoughtful, foodie selections. It'll leave you satisfied and then some.

By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points