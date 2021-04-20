Where are you going?
Psarou Beach

Psarrou 846 00, Greece
Website
Psarou Beach

Psarou Beach is posh rather than party, ringed by upscale hotels and beach clubs and punctuated with a scuba center. The sand is white and the water is turquoise. Restaurants and bars are expensive here, as are the waterside amenities like chairs and umbrellas, but the ambiance is clean and very stylish. Beach dwellers tend to be fit and fabulous so bring your A-game beach attire.
By Gretchen Kelly , AFAR Local Expert

Maria Athanasopoulou
over 6 years ago

Psarou beach,Mykonos

One of the most beautiful beaches of the island, located 5 km away from the town of Mykonos. Its special feature is the calm sea waters almost without any wave most of the time. The beach is well organized, while in the area you can also find good quality accommodation forms.
Brianna
almost 7 years ago

Best Beach in Mykonos

Psarou Beach is hands down the best beach in Mykonos. Crystal clear water, flawless sand, million dollar yachts, flowing drinks, and beautiful people are the only things that will be on your mind.

