Best Hotels in the Bay Area
Collected by AFAR Traveler , AFAR Contributor
Luxury inns, beautiful vistas, and comfortable places to rest your weary bones
8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
With its waterfront location across from the San Francisco Ferry Building on the edge of downtown, the Hotel Vitale is an ideal launchpad to explore San Francisco. Rooms have expansive views of the Bay or the city, and travelers can step out onto...
601 Murray Cir, Sausalito, CA 94965, USA
Spend the night nestled under the Golden Gate Bridge in the most dignified of accommodations: the former living quarters of high-ranking officers in the U.S. Army. Cavallo Point is the result of the luxurious reimagining of a cluster of military...
8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105, USA
Hotel Vitale is right at the corner of Mission and the Embarcadero. Most of the rooms have nice views, particularly the corner rooms. But some of the the rooms on higher floors have decks with amazing views, like this one from 808. And this is...
4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
This refined 28-acre resort set in the rolling hills between downtown Sonoma and downtown Napa makes guests feel relaxed the moment they check in. The vistas are unobstructed from the resort’s pool areas, and many of the property’s 94...
1314 McKinstry St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
One of the most convenient places to base yourself in Napa, particularly if you're in town for the BottleRock festival, is the Westin Verasa hotel. Set downtown, it's walking distance to shops, restaurants, tasting rooms, and the fair grounds...
875 Bordeaux Way, Napa, CA 94558, USA
Spending a day at a spa was something that never crossed my mind until I heard about the day spa at the Meritage Resort and Spa just outside Napa, California. I decided to give it a go and emerged a believer. Spa Terra is built in a cave under a...
29 E MacArthur St, Sonoma, CA 95476, USA
This lovely little hotel has gorgeous rooms in a garden setting sprinkled with art installations. MacArthur Place is walking distance from the Sonoma town square and it is a great place to stay to while visiting wineries in the area.
