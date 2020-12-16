Best Hotels in Colorado Ski Country
Collected by Joshua Berman , AFAR Local Expert
American tradition in Aspen, a James Bond feel in Vail, and a cozy ski vibe in Steamboat Springs: the sky's the limit when you're talking about notable accommodations in Colorado's many Rocky Mountain ski towns. Here are a few interesting options.
675 Lionshead Pl, Vail, CO 81657, USA
We all have a mental image of upscale European alpine villages from countless spy movies and Vogue fashion shoots. There’s the little café with etched glass and women sipping Alsace with perfect hair and puffy parkas. The men are capable sorts,...
330 E Main St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
When it opened in 1889, the Jerome lured New York City socialites and European aristocrats with its mix of rough-and-tumble mountain swagger and “modern” amenities (plumbing and electricity). In December 2012, the 94-room property...
501 E Dean St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
It doesn’t get better than The Residences at the Little Nell, with a prime location in downtown Aspen and ski-in/ski-out facilities. These two-to-four bedroom residences, operated by the Little Nell Hotel, have all the finest fixtures and details....
2085 Ski Time Square Dr, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
A Wyndham Vacation Rentals property situated directly on the champagne powder slopes of Steamboat Springs, Antlers at Christie Base was the perfect ski-in, ski-out lodge to come home to during my recent Colorado ski trip. Upon arrival, a ski valet...
1175 Bangtail Way, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
It's hard to decide how to best spend your time when you stay at Trailhead Lodge in Steamboat Springs, Colorado: do you want to spend all day, every day on the slopes? Or in the massive heated lap pool and three steamy hot tubs on property? Or,...
Crested Butte, CO 81224, USA
The Scarp Ridge Lodge isn’t just a place to stay: it's an experience. The premier property of Eleven Experiences, every detail of your stay is bespoke, from the exquisite, fresh meals served at breakfast, lunch and dinner, to the backpack and...
0130 Daybreak Ridge Rd, Avon, CO 81620, USA
High above Vail Valley, atop Beaver Creek Mountain, is the oasis that is the Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch. You can't beat the hotel's ski-in, ski-out access, but a major makeover at the end of 2013 means the hotel offers even more perks. The new...
333 E Wonderview Ave, Estes Park, CO 80517, USA
This isn't downhill ski country, but the nordic trails in and around Rocky Mountain National Park are remarkable. You can see the Stanley Hotel—which is actually a compound of white-painted buildings at the base of some enormous stone formations—...
