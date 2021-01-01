Where are you going?
Berlin After Dark

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Berlin has a legendary nightlife scene, with bars and clubs pouring drinks late into the night. And on weekends, clubbing isn't just a dusk till dawn affair, it's an experience that can start on Friday and not stop until the wee hours of Monday morning. From dive bars to glam lounges to hopping clubs, here is how to experience Berlin after dark.
John Muir

Skalitzer Str. 51, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Named after wilderness activist John Muir, this trendy cocktail bar in Kreuzberg serves classic libations with a twist. The menu regularly changes, and the interior of the basement bar (lit by candles) is cozy and comfortable—great for cool...
Berghain

Am Wriezener Bahnhof, 10243 Berlin, Germany
This club, housed in an old industrial warehouse, does not look unlike a mental ward and, inside, has as many fascinating levels as an Escher drawing. To dance with a sea of the coolest kids in Berlin (and Europe for that matter—it’s a landmark...
Mein Haus am See

Brunnenstraße 197-198, 10119 Berlin, Germany
If you're looking for the epitome of "Hipster Berlin," you can't find anyplace more suitable than Mein Haus am See. In the most hip area of Mitte, Rosenthaler Platz, the cafe is more than just a coffee spot. It's also a bar and club. During the...
Salon - Zur Wilden Renate

Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Berlin’s most surreal bar experience is right where you’d expect it to be—in the trendy Friedrichshain neighborhood. Just a few blocks from some of Berlin’s most legendary nightclubs, the club Wilde Renate is a mismatched collection of buildings...
Ä Wirtschaft

Weserstraße 40, 12045 Berlin, Germany
This bar, simply called "Ä," is on one of Berlin's best nightlife streets. Weserstrasse (in Neukolln) leads from Hermannplatz to the south, and along the road are a scattering of new bars, small clubs, international restaurants, and trendy cafes....
Becketts Kopf

Pappelallee 64, 10437 Berlin, Germany
If you have an evening in Berlin, Becketts Kopf is the perfect place to start it in style. You’ll know you’ve found the right address when you see the glowing photo of namesake Samuel Beckett in the window. Inside, this lounge specializes in...
Marietta

This smoky, retro-style bar in Prenzlauer Berg, on the trendy Stargarder Strasse, is a great place for a leisurely cocktail on weekend nights. Often crowded, it might be best to arrive early if you want a seat. Otherwise you'll end up hanging out...
SchwuZ Kulturveranstaltung

Rollbergstraße 26, 12053 Berlin, Germany
Berlin's nightclub for gay hipsters, SchwuZ is best known for its themed Fridays. Each Friday of the month has a different party theme, from BritPop to "Madonna Mania" and of course Eurovision and pop music nights. The party doesn't get started...
Chalet

Vor dem Schlesischen Tor 3, 10997 Berlin, Germany
The nightclub Chalet is located on the busy nightlife-riddled street of Schlesische Strasse. Just steps from one of Berlin's longtime hipster nightclubs, Club der Visionaire, Chalet is relatively new to the scene. Open since 2012, the club is run...
S-Bahnhof Warschauer Straße

10243 Berlin, Germany
A lucky shot of the Warschauer Straße, S-Bahn station at night.
