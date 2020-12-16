Where are you going?
Barcelona Cafés and Bars (de Sempre)

Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
One of Barcelona's bigger selling points is that it's a relatively inexpensive place drink and enjoy a night out. Especially in cafés, and bars de sempre (traditional hole-in-the-wall bars) coffee, beer and wine are typically cheaper than elsewhere, and often come with a free snack. Cocktails are also reasonably priced, although travelers should know that the amount of liquor in them isn't always measured out which can result in one drink equalling 2, or 3, when it comes to alcohol content.
La Llibertària, Carrer dels Tallers, 48

Wash down traditional tapas like Spanish omelet or breaded calamari with the bar's exclusive beer, Premium La Llibertària, or sip your favorite gin tonic and munch on the bar's specialty, a tripe sandwich. Opening hours are Monday through Thursday...
Bubó Bar Restaurant

Carrer de les Caputxes, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Our hotel was a few feet away from Bubó chocolate and pastry shop and we must've stopped there about 5 or 6 different times while staying in Barcelona. The desserts are outstanding and the chocolate covered salted macadamia nuts make a perfectly...
Passeig de Gràcia, 132

Passeig de Gràcia, 132, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
For some reason locals who recommend Casa Fuster will immediately mention the fact that Woody Allen stayed there... Apparently he has good taste! We stopped in because they had pulled up a screen to watch the football match- a regular occurrence...
Piccolo Cocktails & Tapas, Carrer de Calàbria, 64

This cozy bar in Barcelona's San Antoni neighborhood's got it all. It's on the ground floor of a historic Modernista building, the interior of the bar itself is cozy and comfortable and the drinks and tapas are cheap and well-prepared. Open from...
Bubbolitas

Plaça del Bonsuccés, 7, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Get your tapioca fix in Barcelona at Bubbolitas. Bubble tea and coffee are available cold and hot, as well as in frozen drink versions. On a hot day, sometimes it's nice to skip the café amb llet with a croissant and have a frozen bubble coffee...
The Little Cafe

Carrer de Balmes, Barcelona, Spain
Spain has a great cafe culture in general, while Barcelona's scene is second to none. In preparation for our cross-country road trip, we sampled a little bit of what the city had to offer (to keep our energy up, of course). Tapas joints, coffee...
Bar Ara

Carrer de València, 73, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
At Bar Ara, the cocktails and food are freshly made, if less-than-extraordinary. The burgers are filling and cheap. When the weather's nice, the terrace is the best place to be even though there's quite a bit of traffic noise. When it's cold or...
Tascafé Carrer del Consell de Cent, 121

Carrer del Consell de Cent, 121, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
Mojitos should always be made with fresh mint. That said, too often bars with mojitos on special in Barcelona are making their cocktails from a mix. This isn't the case at Tascafé, where the mojitos are cheap (at the time of writing, under 5...
Rendez-vous Café Enric Granados, 58

During the day have a quiet drink with a friend or a good book on the terrace. Tea-drinkers should note that they have a much wider selection of teas than in many Barcelona cafés. Weekend evenings, come for the dancing and the cocktails. For more...
Charlot Café

Carrer d'Aribau, 67, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
A few steps from Barcelona's Plaça Universitat, sit down to a hot drink and buttered toast for breakfast. Midday, the fixed price menu is inexpensive (usually around 10 euros) and features creative, tasty fare like macaroni with celery and squash...
