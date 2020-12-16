Barcelona Cafés and Bars (de Sempre)

One of Barcelona's bigger selling points is that it's a relatively inexpensive place drink and enjoy a night out. Especially in cafés, and bars de sempre (traditional hole-in-the-wall bars) coffee, beer and wine are typically cheaper than elsewhere, and often come with a free snack. Cocktails are also reasonably priced, although travelers should know that the amount of liquor in them isn't always measured out which can result in one drink equalling 2, or 3, when it comes to alcohol content.