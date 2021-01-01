Bangkok After Dark
Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
Yes, red light districts like Patpong, Soi Cowboy, and Nana Plaza are notorious, but there’s more to Bangkok's nightlife than go-go bars. Well-heeled Thais and expats flock to the Thong Lor area, where high-concept bars rub shoulders with state-of-the-art techno clubs. You'll also find quieter spots where you can kick back and relax with a drink.
Bangkok's bar scene is getting flashier, but havens of authenticity remain. One such venue is Adhere the 13th Blues Bar. Located a stone's throw from the backpacker area of Banglamphu, the hole-in-the-wall bar boasts potent drinks, a welcoming...
Authentic Thai elements are to the fore at Tep Bar – a new venue in the old town. Housed in an atmospheric shophouse, the bar serves potent cocktails and home infused ya dong (Thai herbal whisky), while traditional musicians provide an atmospheric...
Evoking the exotica of colonialism as well as James Bond movies, gentlemen’s clubs and decadent gambling dens, Maggie Choos one of Bangkok’s most unique venues. Patrons enter through a dark wooden door and descend down a steep staircase to an...
Bangkok’s clubbing scene got a timely shot in the arm at the start of 2016 with the opening of Beam. One of the best venues for EDM and other underground sounds in the city, the venue offers a minimal, warehouse style vibe with state of the art...
Another hot bar in Bangkok that harnesses a retro aesthetic is Smalls. Located in the increasingly hip enclave of Suan Phlu in Sathorn, the bar feels like a cross between a Parisian bistro and a smoky jazz club. Indeed, resident blues and jazz...
Gin is the thing at Teens of Thailand, one of a burgeoning contingent of hip bars, galleries and dining spots in the happening Charoenkrung area of the city. Mixologist Niks Anuman-Rajadhon is something of a connoisseur and his vast contingent of...
Straddled over three floors in the upscale area of Thong Lor, Octave offers Asian-style tapas and fresh seafood paired with fine wines and bespoke cocktails. The venue’s chief calling card is its fabulous 360-degree views over the city,...
A bar, gallery and bohemian hangout, WTF plays a central role in Bangkok’s creative scene. It has hosted shows by notable local and international artists such as sculptor Sutee Kunavichayanont and sadly missed photographer Tim Hetherington....
With its roughhewn wooden furniture, brick walls and casually attired bar team, Junker and Bar is the epitome of a laid-back neighbourhood hangout. Presiding over this convivial setting, Bard Passapong – the venue’s owner and resident master...
A venue with a pronounced Thai stamp is Q and A. A collaboration between a collective of Bangkok mixology whizzes, the speakeasy style bar has earned a formidable reputation for its drinks. Especially striking are the twists provided by the use of...
Everybody knows that James Bond has impeccable taste when it comes to drinks. Therefore it is hardly surprising that this venue -- named after a drink that the fictional secret agent devises and christens in Casino Royale -- is so adept with its...
