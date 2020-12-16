Where are you going?
Austria's Mind-Blowing Natural Attractions

Collected by Jake Green
Hochschwab

Hochschwab, 8621 St. Ilgen, Austria
Styria's Salza River Valley is a sparsely populated region filled with mountain streams, dense forests, and the crystal-clear waters of the Salza River itself. The Hochschwab massif, with its 7,470 ft high summit of the same name, towers...
Ratsch an der Weinstraße

8461 Ratsch an der Weinstraße, Austria
Southern Styria is covered with vineyards, producing an assortment of excellent wines, most of which never make it out of the country. Fear not, the Styrian Weinstraße offers plenty of opportunity to sample wines from the region, such as Schilcher...
Eisriesenwelt

Eishohlenstrasse 30, 5450 Werfen, Austria
The largest ice caves in the world lie just 30 miles south of Salzburg in the Eisriesenwelt at Werfen. Only a portion of the more than 20 miles of caves are open to the public on a 75-minute guided tour, but what's available to visit is...
Golling an der Salzach

5440 Golling an der Salzach, Austria
Around 17 miles south of Salzburg between Golling and Kuchl is the Golling Waterfall, a popular motif for 19th-century painters of the Romantic period. A path follows the Schwarzenbach (“Black Brook”) leading to the lower falls and natural pools...
Lake Achensee

Achen Lake, Austria
Known as “The Heart of the Alps,” Austria’s Tirol region beckons visitors with an abundance of shimmering Alpine lakes. Lake Achensee is the largest, drawing swimmers, couples in paddle boats, and even scuba divers thanks to its clear waters....
Schwarzenberg

6867 Schwarzenberg, Austria
The Bregenz Forest holds tight to its regional identity, maintaining its traditional wooden architecture and costumes. While German speakers may have trouble understanding their dialect, they'll have no trouble appreciating this beautiful forest...
Nussberg

Nussberg, 1190 Wien, Austria
Austrian wines are made all the better by a visit to the many vineyards and wine taverns (Heuriger) on the outskirts of Vienna. Wieninger vineyard is located north of the city on the Nussberg. A light meal and wine outdoors among the vineyards is...
