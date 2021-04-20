Ratsch an der Weinstraße
8461 Ratsch an der Weinstraße, Austria
Styrian Wine RouteSouthern Styria is covered with vineyards, producing an assortment of excellent wines, most of which never make it out of the country. Fear not, the Styrian Weinstraße offers plenty of opportunity to sample wines from the region, such as Schilcher or Eiswein, as well as enjoy a good meal.
It's not just about food and wine though. Stop at the former abbey-turned-palace at Stainz and the castle ruins at Deutschlandsberg.