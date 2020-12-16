Atlanta's Best Burgers
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
Burgers are a classic American dish now found all over the world, but they get special treatment in Atlanta. Some are smothered in pimento cheese, others served with a liquid nitrogen milkshake. Although Atlanta’s best burgers can be hard to find, on special menus or after hours, they have the same taste you crave. Order them cooked to order how you like with your preferred toppings, or enjoy one of the classic "Atlanta" Burgers.
Save Place
1180 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
A true gastropub should excel in both the beers and food it serves and Tap succeeds in all of the above. With 35 beers and 2 wines on tap, there’s a reason for the name. The food is just as good, bringing in diverse flavors that pair well with the...
Save Place
3365 Piedmont Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, USA
Farm Burger is not just another trend in burger chains, but a restaurant with a conscience. Where your meat comes from matters, so you can be sure that what you order at Farm Burger will be grass fed, dry aged, and ground fresh. They work with...
Save Place
3155 Roswell Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342, USA
Richard Blais is one of the greatest success stories to come out of Top Chef, the United States’ culinary challenge show akin to Masterchef. Before his time on the show, he made a name for himself at the helm of top Atlanta restaurants, but Flip...
Save Place
2277 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
In a city full of burger joints, Holeman and Finch Public House stands out for its extensive drink selection and Southern twist on farm-to-table fare. Tucked into the back of an apartment complex on Peachtree Street, the popular spot serves...
Save Place
61 N Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30308, USA
The Varsity is one of the first landmarks you pass as you enter the city. You can't miss the big neon "V" on North Avenue. It calls itself the world's largest drive-in and has served generations of Georgia Tech students, politicians, tour groups,...
Save Place
1405 Church Street Ext NW, Marietta, GA 30060, USA
You'll constantly find this small Marietta restaurant packed with customers for their biscuits and burgers. Local Food Network star Alton Brown named Red Eyed Mule's burgers on the show "The Best Thing I Ever Ate." It's also a favorite of the...
Save Place
438 Moreland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307, USA
A giant skull doorway greets visitors to The Vortex Bar and Grill in bohemian Little Five Points. It's this "Laughing Skull" that is also the name for its signature beer and comedy club at the nearby Peachtree Street location. Due to a Georgia...
Save Place
1017 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306, USA
Recently named one of Bon Appetit's 10 Favorite Burger Spots, Yeah! Burger is a consistent favorite. What makes YB different from its competitors is that it strives to create food without chemicals or processing, and they regularly update a board...
Save Place
209 Edgewood Ave SE suite 117/18, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
Grindhouse Killer Burgers opened in 2009 at the Sweet Auburn Curb Market to great success before opening the second Piedmont Avenue location. This spot has a full front deck and name-plays on vintage grindhouse movies and their freshly ground...
Save Place
1615 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30317, USA
It's easy to drive past the restaurant without giving it a second look, especially in an area surrounded by run down strip malls and liquor stores. But it's here that you'll find what the Wall Street Journal named the "Best Burger in America." But...
Save Place
760 S Central Ave, Hapeville, GA 30354, USA
Dedicated to crafting creative varieties of sliders, this spot is a dream come true for foodies and burger lovers in the Atlanta area. The retro interior decorations pay homage to the airport nearby, and the easy, to-go size of a slider is perfect...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25