Burgers are a classic American dish now found all over the world, but they get special treatment in Atlanta. Some are smothered in pimento cheese, others served with a liquid nitrogen milkshake. Although Atlanta’s best burgers can be hard to find, on special menus or after hours, they have the same taste you crave. Order them cooked to order how you like with your preferred toppings, or enjoy one of the classic "Atlanta" Burgers.