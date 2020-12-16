Where are you going?
Amsterdam's Best Shopping Streets

Collected by Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert
Amsterdam is a shopper's paradise, with vintage shops, one-of-a-kind boutiques, Dutch design outlets and pop-up boutiques throughout the city. If you're a serious shopper, you won't want to miss special shopping streets like Haarlemmerstraat/Haarlemmerdijk, Hazenstraat, Utrechtstraat, Kalverstraat, Leidsestraat and the nine small streets that comprise the Negen Straatjes. All offer great window shopping, as well as retail treasures you may not yet know you can't live without.
Haarlemmerstraat

Haarlemmerstraat, 1013 Amsterdam, Netherlands
It could be the quirkiest strip in Amsterdam, featuring the Netherlands' cutest collection of one-of-a-kind boutiques, bars and bistros. Stretching west from Central Station, Haarlemmerstraat and its continuation, Haarlemmerdijk, are the perfect...
P.C. Hooftstraat

Pieter Cornelisz Hooftstraat, 1071 Amsterdam, Netherlands
From vintage shops and hipster boutiques in the Negen Straats (Nine Streets) to posh designer outlets on P.C. Hoofstraat, Amsterdam's shopping scene is nothing if not eclectic. There's something for everyone on Kalverstraat, a shopping street that...
Shopping the Nine Streets "De9straatjes"

Wolvenstraat 9, 1016 EM Amsterdam, Netherlands
"9 Streets" (De 9 Straatjes) is a charming, picturesque shopping area in the heart of Amsterdam's canal district. Located between Leidsestraat and Raadhuisstraat, this area is named after the nine side streets connecting the main 17th-century...
Hazenstraat

Hazenstraat, 1016 SR Amsterdam, Netherlands
It's a single street after Amsterdam's Negen Straats (Nine Streets), but Hazenstraat, the Tiende Straatje (Tenth Street), rates a ten in serious shoppers' books. Lined with boutiques, cafés and galleries, this cobbled strip in the Bohemian-chic...
Kalverstraat

Kalverstraat, 1971 BS IJmuiden, Netherlands
Cutting a wide swath through central Amsterdam, the Kalverstraat, named after the kalvermarkt (calves market) staged there until the 17th century, is the city's main pedestrian shopping street, with no traffic other than a constant flow of...
Leidsestraat

Leidsestraat, Amsterdam, Netherlands
With shops offering enough pumps, boots, spike heels, designer clothes, cosmetics, suitcases and specialty foods to satisfy the fussiest shopper, Leidsestraat attracts droves of tourists, locals and fashionistas. Whether you're searching for high...
Chiquita's

Warmoesstraat 65, 1012 HW Amsterdam, Netherlands
Most people don't think of Warmoesstraat when they plan a shopping spree in Amsterdam. But if your gift lists and desires include dildos, vibrators, S + M toys, porn CDs or kinky leather, it's where you'll want to head. As a hub for the city's...
Beethovenstraat

Stadionweg 39, 1077 RW Amsterdam, Netherlands
For ultrachic shopping, look beyond Amsterdam’s city center to Beethovenstraat. Here, you’ll find Dutch designer PAUW and the English Hatter, which is a posh spot for men’s fashion. You’ll also find a collection of perfume shops, chocolatiers and...
Warmoesstraat

Warmoesstraat, 1012 Amsterdam, Netherlands
Ah, Warmoesstraat, Amsterdam's heart of darkness, the street that never sleeps. Well, maybe...between 5:00–8:00am, after the junkies leave and before tourists arrive.Set adjacent tode Wallen, the city's most famous Red Light District, this lively...
