Hazenstraat
Hazenstraat, 1016 SR Amsterdam, Netherlands
Hazenstraat: Amsterdam's "Tenth Street"It's a single street after Amsterdam's Negen Straats (Nine Streets), but Hazenstraat, the Tiende Straatje (Tenth Street), rates a ten in serious shoppers' books. Lined with boutiques, cafés and galleries, this cobbled strip in the Bohemian-chic Jordaan begins starts at Lauriergracht, where French urban artist Invader installed one of 26 mini-mosaics inspired by Space Invaders characters.
Highlights include:
The English Bookshop, as much a literary gathering spot as a place to buy books and DVDs made from them;
Petsalon, a hat shop that's been a Jordaan fixture for 25+ years;
Brown Clothes, featuring Kings Road-inspired couture;
Joep Buijs' art studio, with paintings of colorful women, children and dogs;
Olivaria, Holland's oldest olive specialty shop;
Coffeeshop Biba, a back-to-the-60s-style smoke shop that's grown up with the flower children;
Chocolátl, a chocoholic's Nirvana;
Cats 'n Things, for all things feline;
Saarein. a bar for all "queer minded people";
La Festa Pizzeria/Bed & Breakfast;
't Stuivertje, serving continental cuisine; and
Flamework, Daniela Malaica's glass jewelry shop proffering vibrant necklaces and other contemporary accessories inspired by her African-Italian roots.