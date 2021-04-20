Where are you going?
Hazenstraat: Amsterdam's "Tenth Street" Amsterdam The Netherlands

Hazenstraat: Amsterdam's "Tenth Street"

It's a single street after Amsterdam's Negen Straats (Nine Streets), but Hazenstraat, the Tiende Straatje (Tenth Street), rates a ten in serious shoppers' books. Lined with boutiques, cafés and galleries, this cobbled strip in the Bohemian-chic Jordaan begins starts at Lauriergracht, where French urban artist Invader installed one of 26 mini-mosaics inspired by Space Invaders characters.

Highlights include:

The English Bookshop, as much a literary gathering spot as a place to buy books and DVDs made from them;

Petsalon, a hat shop that's been a Jordaan fixture for 25+ years;

Brown Clothes, featuring Kings Road-inspired couture;

Joep Buijs' art studio, with paintings of colorful women, children and dogs;

Olivaria, Holland's oldest olive specialty shop;

Coffeeshop Biba, a back-to-the-60s-style smoke shop that's grown up with the flower children;

Chocolátl, a chocoholic's Nirvana;

Cats 'n Things, for all things feline;

Saarein. a bar for all "queer minded people";

La Festa Pizzeria/Bed & Breakfast;

't Stuivertje, serving continental cuisine; and

Flamework, Daniela Malaica's glass jewelry shop proffering vibrant necklaces and other contemporary accessories inspired by her African-Italian roots.
By Melissa Adams , AFAR Local Expert

